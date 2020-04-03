Makeup Mogul Jeffree Star Is Fighting With Kourtney Kardashians 10-Year-Old Son Mason

Mason Disick, the 10-year-old son of Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, is making waves on social media. He recently called makeup mogul Jeffree Star “spoiled AF,” and the 35-year-old couldn’t help but lash out.

Mason was chatting with Addison Rae, a star on TikTok, when he issued the slight against Star. A short while later, Star clapped back on Twitter, as Cosmopolitan reports.

“I had $500 in my bank account six years ago … Maybe he’s confused with his own privilege versus mine being self-made, hopefully his father can educate him soon!” he said in a now-deleted tweet.

Mason has been itching to be on social media after creating an Instagram account without telling his parents. He got heat after revealing details about Jenner and her ex Travis Scott during an Instagram live post. A short while later, his account was deleted and Kardashian said that she didn’t want her kid dealing with the negativity on social media.

So instead, he has been making videos on TikTok along with other social media celebrities like David Dobrik.

His latest video may get him in hot water again, after raising the ire of Star.

The YouTuber is known for having beef with numerous different celebrities. He has lashed out at fellow makeup moguls Kat Von D and Nikkie de Jager of NikkieTutorials. He also has bad blood with the Kardashian clan, and Kylie Jenner – another makeup guru – in particular.

Back in 2019, Star slammed the Kylie Cosmetics CEO after it was announced that she was being named the youngest self-made billionaire ever by Forbes magazine.

“Haven’t we gone over this? Self-made: Having succeeded in life unaided,” Dictionary.com responded with a cheeky tweet.

Star replied to the message and added that he had declined the honor so the magazine had to go with someone else.

Fans speculated that Star’s response to Disick was also another jab at Jenner.

In June of that same year, he attacked her makeup, saying he would only use it to clean up dog sh*t.

“I’m a little nervous, because when it comes to reviewing anything Kylie, people think there’s past tea – which there is – but like, we don’t care about each other, there’s no like animosity. I just don’t really review her stuff anymore,” he said, as the Mirror reports.

Star has been struggling with his own personal challenges after breaking up with long-time boyfriend Nathan Schwandt. He recently revealed that there was some “dark, ugly stuff” going on behind-the-scenes in their relationship.