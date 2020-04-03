Angeline Varona Showcases Her Cleavage In A Plunging Top & Tight Jeans

Hot law student and social media sensation Angeline Varona took to her Instagram page to post a sexy snapshot that stunned her 2.5 million followers. The Latina model showed off her ample assets in an ultra-revealing top and form-fitting jeans in a brand-new photo shared on April 3.

The 26-year-old proudly flaunted her killer curves in the skimpy outfit. For the snap, Angeline was standing in front of a full-body mirror inside her bedroom. Part of her bed and a white door was seen in the background. She posed with her right hip angled to the side, as she looked over her phone’s screen and took the selfie.

The Bang Energy model sported a pair of high-waisted, button-fly denim jeans that clung to her slim waist. She paired them with a cream-colored top that showcased her voluptuous cleavage and showed a glimpse of her toned midriff. Her feet were not visible in the shot, so it was unknown whether she wore shoes or sandals with her sexy attire.

Angeline sported a minimal makeup look. The application included freshly-groomed eyebrows, voluminous mascara, and light pink color on her lips. She kept her long brunette hair down in a center part, hanging over her shoulders and back, almost reaching her waist. She accessorized with a name necklace and a dainty ring, which she wore on her left middle finger.

In the caption, the hottie shared with her followers that she decided to get “dressed,” even if she just stayed home. She made sure to tag her outfit sponsor, Fashion Nova, in both the post and the photo.

The update earned a lot of love, as fans flocked to the comments section to shower Angeline with compliments and praise. Her online admirers hit the like button over 86,000 times and left more than 600 comments under the sizzling snapshot. Some others struggled with words, opting to drop a mix of emoji instead.

“You look amazing! It is puzzling to know that you dislike working out, but you still manage to look amazing and fit. Must be the genes!” one of her fans stated.

“Beautiful as always. Your man is one lucky guy. I hope you’re doing good and having a good day,” another admirer gushed.

“Angie, that’s a nice outfit. I love those jeans on you. You are looking real good!” exclaimed a third social media user, adding three flame emoji at the end of the comment.

“I love how you are keeping your spirits up. That top looks so good on you. Hope you’re healthy!” said a fourth one.