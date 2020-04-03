Stephanie Sanzo Deadlifts An Impressive 300-Pound Barbell In White Crop Top And Leggings

Australian fitness model Stephanie Sanzo showed off her impressive deadlifting form in the most recent video on her Instagram page. In the shared clip, the blond powerhouse rocked a striped crop top and matching leggings as she raised a 300-pound barbell.

At the beginning of the video, Stephanie assumed an extreme wide-legged stance in front of the weight. After a deep breath, she leaned forward with her knees ben and took hold of the barbell with an underhanded grip on one side and an overhanded one on the other. Then she raised her torso and straightened her knees as she lifted the weight. She thrust her hips forward and tensed her glutes before lowering it onto the floor once more. After that, she repeated the movement seven times. After her last deadlift, she knelt in front of the weight and smiled in the camera’s direction but it was cleared that the exercise had tired her.

In her caption, Stephanie encouraged fans to embrace doing deadlifts if they have the equipment to do them at home. She then went on to tout the benefits of the exercise, mentioning that it trains the full body and helps to “reduce the likelihood of injury” during weightlifting.

The clip has been viewed more than 75,000 times as of this writing and more than 400 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, fans thanked her for the fitness motivation she provided.

“Awesome work Stephanie and you always have such amazing captions!!!” one person wrote. “You’re plenty of motivation for me when I get back in the gym!! You have spot-on form and you look beautiful and strong too!! Always Thank you!!”

“I’m super impressed with you!!! Just over a year ago You inspired me to start lifting again. I’m a 46-year-old Grandpa. Keep inspiring people!!!” another added.

“Omg this deadlift is amazing and u always encourages to lift more weight,” a third person wrote before adding a heart emoji to their comment. “Hats off.”

But amid all of the compliments, some commenters had questions for Stephanie. One inquisitive commenter asked her about the differences between the various types of deadlifts, like Romanian deadlifts, stiff-leg deadlifts and more. In her reply, Stephanie explained the various muscle groups that each type of deadlift targets.

“Each variation works the same muscles but emphasizes different areas. Here’s a quick breakdown: Reg Deadlift: Total Body, RDL: Hams + Glutes, Stiff Leg: Hams + Low Back. Hope that helps.” she wrote.