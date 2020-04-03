Dua Lipa Stuns In Low-Cut Semi Sheer Top With Latex Thigh-High Boots For ‘The Guardian’

Dua Lipa took to Instagram to share a couple of new photos of herself which have been taken for the latest issue of The Guardian’s G2 supplement.

The “Hotter Than Hell” songstress stunned in a low-cut black-and-white top which was semi-sheer at the front. The item of clothing displayed her decolletage and a hint of her stomach. Over the top, she wrapped herself up in a long black-and-white coat which she left undone. Lipa paired the ensemble with black jeans black latex thigh-high boots which looked incredible on the star.

She sported her blond and brunette hair slicked off her face and tied up in a high-bun. The “New Rules” chart-topper applied a bold red lip and dark eye makeup for the shoot. Lipa accessorized herself with small hoop earrings and numerous rings on her fingers.

The singer shared three photos within one upload which haven’t gone unnoticed by fans.

In the first shot, she was captured from the waist up in front of an orange/pink backdrop. Lipa looked directly at the camera lens with her mouth parted and made it look effortless to be that beautiful.

In the next slide, she showed off what the cover looks like for The Guardian’s latest issue of their G2 supplement. In small text, it stated that the latest copy Lipa is featured in was released today, April 3.

In the third and final frame, she posted the full photo they used for the front without it being cropped and containing any of the text. Lipa posed with her tongue licking her upper lip. She closed one eye and sported a care-free expression. The “Blow Your Mind (Mwah)” hitmaker parted her legs and placed both arms beside her. She was photographed from the knees up and directly faced the camera.

Lipa geotagged her upload as London, United Kingdom, letting fans know where she was in the world when posting.

For her caption, she credited the photographer, Hugo Comte.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 330,000 likes and over 1,400 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her impressive 41.7 million followers.

“You are the definition of FIRE,” one user wrote.

“You look stunning as always,” another devotee shared, adding a flame emoji.

“So gorgeous and beautiful, you’re smoking hot,” remarked a third fan.

“You’re basically the pop standard from now on,” a fourth admirer commented, adding a clapping hands emoji.

