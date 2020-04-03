Chris Cuomo Says He’s Lost 13 Pounds In Just Three Days After Coronavirus Diagnosis

The host announced that he had tested positive for the illness on Tuesday.

Chris Cuomo is offering new details about the ways the coronavirus has affected him following his announcement that he had been diagnosed with the illness on Tuesday. During a broadcast live from his basement, the CNN host joined Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta in a town hall on Thursday to explain how he had been managing the symptoms of the virus, Peoplereports. In the town hall, Cuomo referred to the virus as “the beast” and said that staying at home had not been easy.

“I’ve lost 13 pounds in three days. I’m a big guy. I started off at 230 pounds. My wife is feeding me like, you know, we were still in the dating phase. So it’s not like I’m hurting for nutrition. I’m eating and drinking constantly, I’m just sweating it out and it’s the sickness,” Cuomo said.

He also clarified that he wasn’t trying to scare anyone by describing his symptoms. In fact, Cuomo said that his goal was to do the opposite by revealing what it was actually like to live through it. He also said that one of the biggest issues around the virus is all the people peddling fake treatments and cures.

“Fake pills, fake tonics … People are selling a lot of lies and people are buying them up because of the desperation and I get it, but they don’t work. There’s no proof in any of them and I think we have to be very careful about people preying on desperation,” the host said.

.@ChrisCuomo shares the details of his symptoms and some good news as he fights coronavirus from his basement. pic.twitter.com/wF6zlN9Yay — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) April 2, 2020

Cuomo, who’s the younger brother of New York governor Andrew Cuomo, was also candid about how difficult it was to fight through the virus. In fact, he said that the idea that it was easy to make it through the virus was “so misleading.”

Cuomo said that he had found chicken noodle soup to be an effective way to lower his fever, which he said was hovering at around 101 degrees. He also said that he’s still suffering from excess sweating, impaired vision, and headaches.

A day earlier, Cuomo appeared on his CNN show to discuss the symptoms of the virus, and said that he’d never experienced anything likeit. At one point, the host said that the virus had caused him to shiver so much that he had chipped a tooth. Cuomo, who is currently in quarantine in his home basement, also said that the virus had caused him to hallucinate his father, Mario Cuomo, who died in 2015.