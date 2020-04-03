Yaslen Clemente Takes Sizzling Selfies In Scandalous Lace-Up Top And Skimpy Underwear

Blond bombshell Yaslen Celemente thrilled her 1.7 million Instagram followers with her latest Instagram post, a sizzling triple update that showcased her sculpted physique in skimpy attire.

The pictures were taken inside Yaslen’s home, as the caption of her post indicated. Visible in the background was a gray shag rug that added texture to the space, a white couch with a pillow on it featuring what appeared to be a sexy snap of Yaslen, and a large piece of art on the wall depicting a bridge over vibrant blue water.

The focal point of the shot, however, remained Yaslen’s buxom body. The stunner rocked a black short-sleeved cropped top that ended at her waist, showing off plenty of her toned stomach. The top also featured a scandalous lace-up detail on the front, which exposed a tantalizing amount of cleavage. The stunner tagged the brand Dolls Kill in the picture as well as in the caption of the post, suggesting that the ensemble was from that particular brand.

She paired the sexy crop top with a pair of super skimpy underwear that showcased her lower body to perfection. The underwear consisted of little more than a triangular patch of black fabric with two thin strings stretching high over her hips. The high-cut style of the underwear showcased her hourglass physique and elongated her sculpted legs. Her blond locks were down in a tousled style and she pursed her lips, blowing a kiss as she captured the selfie.

In the second snap, Yaslen switched up her pose just slightly, sticking her tongue out playfully. She finished off the smoking hot update with a short video clip that showcased the process of getting the two smoking hot snaps. She shifted her body slightly, moving her hand around and varying the facial expressions she made.

Yaslen’s fans absolutely loved the stunning update, and the post racked up over 75,900 likes within just 18 hours, including a like from fellow blond bombshell Hannah Palmer. It also received 980 comments from Yaslen’s eager followers.

“Looking beautiful babe,” one fan said.

“If the word Perfection had a face,” another follower added.

“You make me fall in love,” another fan said, followed by a trio of emoji that expressed his thoughts.

“Where can I get a pillow like that? Asking for a friend,” one follower said, noticing the sexy accessory in Yaslen’s living space.

The blond bombshell has been keeping her fans entertained, even during quarantine, by sharing plenty of sizzling snaps and fitness motivation. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Yaslen rocked a skimpy hot pink bikini with a bandeau top and thong bottoms as she led her followers through a booty-building workout.