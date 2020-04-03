‘The Bachelor’ Scoop Reveals New Details On Peter Weber & Kelley Flanagan’s Quarantine & Relationship Status

The Bachelor fans have been curious to learn more about just how Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan ended up quarantined together in Chicago, and now some details are emerging. Those who have been following Peter and Kelley’s recent adventures know that his pal Dustin Kendrick from last year’s The Bachelorette season is with the duo and he’s sharing some insider scoop.

Dustin chatted with Us Weekly to give The Bachelor fans the lowdown. The Bachelorette veteran explained that he, Kelley, and Peter have been holed up together in her apartment in Chicago for about two weeks now.

“It’s just the three of us staying at Kelley’s apartment. We’ve just been chilling, making TikTok videos, trying to stay out of trouble with people… We’re just trying to keep ourselves sane as well, like everyone else is,” Dustin shared.

Dustin doesn’t share details on exactly how he, Kelley, and Peter ended up quarantining together as a trio. However, he says that they are planning on sticking together until the quarantine situation is resolved.

“Hopefully, this will be over at the end of the month, so, we’ll just see how it goes. Hopefully, we all stay together through this time,” Dustin noted.

The Bachelor fans first picked up on Dustin, Peter, and Kelley hanging out together about a week ago. They were spotted outdoors in Chicago, goofing around, and now Dustin says he takes responsibility for that.

The trio did get some pushback from fans for being out-and-about during this time when people are supposed to isolate themselves. Dustin says it was his idea to get out for a bit.

“We had been in the house for a while and we had that nice day in Chicago. That’s the day that everything kind of came out. They wanted to stay inside and I feel bad, because I forced them out,” Dustin reveals.

When it comes to actually defining Peter and Kelley’s current relationship, Dustin plays coy. He says that he thinks they should be the ones to say whatever they want to say about it.

At the same time, Dustin said he thinks a lot of people are excited that Peter and Kelley are hanging out and he says they are really cute when they interact with one another. He added that he’s glad to see his pal happy with someone and living his truth.

Fans of The Bachelor may not be sure what they think of this Kelley and Peter pairing, but it sounds like Dustin is rooting for them. Now that people know they’re together in Chicago, many will be interested to see if they come out of hiding and are more open about being together in what they post on social media.