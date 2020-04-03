‘Good Morning America’ Co-Host Lara Spencer Upstaged By Furry Friend In Home Studio

Good Morning America co-host Lara Spencer was upstaged by a furry friend during today’s live broadcast. She took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes photo of what went on when the cameras were rolling as she remotely broadcast from her Greenwich, Connecticut, home.

In a photo shared with her 338,000 followers, Lara is seated in her living area with her dog Riva. The blond beauty wore a green print blouse with a loose sleeve. Underneath, she wore a black shell and dark jeans as well as black-and-gray ankle socks.

The beloved GMA co-host was seated in a gold-and-blue bar stool, one of two that are seen in the image. She is remotely broadcasting from the living area of the home she shares with her husband Richard McVey and two children — Huff and Katharine — from her previous marriage to David Haffenreffer.

The stunning interior is dominated with soft hues of different tones of gray. The expansive space has light wood floors and is decorated with artwork featuring many of the same colors seen in the oversized sofas and pillows.

Lara’s pal Riva appeared in the pic wedged under the extra high-backed chair her mother was not using. Her front legs were placed over the center steel piece that connects the front and back of the chair. Her hind legs were on the other side of the seat.

The GMA host revealed that Riva seemed to know when her mother was live on television versus when she was not as that was when she acted up the most.

Lara has tried to put Riva in another room while working, but she just barks and wants to be heard, so the best-case scenario is to allow her to remain in the area when Lara is taping.

Fans loved the image and shared their feelings regarding Riva’s appearance on the show in the comments section as the host broadcasts at home during the coronavirus pandemic. Also dialing in live from home are George Stephanopoulos and Robin Roberts.

“An added entertainment component! Be well!” said a follower of the Good Morning America host.

“I think when she heard you talk she thinks you’re talking to her. Mine does that when I’m on the phone,” remarked a second fan.

“Now all you need is a cat on top of the pillow!” joked a third fan.

“She and you, brighten my morning! You always have a smile and a positive attitude! At least for the public. Thank you! Keep on trucking on!” said the fourth fan.