Scientists Say They’ve Discovered A Potential Coronavirus Vaccine That Can Roll Out Quickly

Researchers announced on Thursday that they’ve found a potential vaccine for the novel coronavirus, and it could be deployed rapidly enough to “significantly impact the spread of disease.” As the New York Post reports, scientists at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine hope to start human trials within the next few months.

The researchers say that they had been doing similar studies on two other coronaviruses: SARS and MERS. They were able to use this data to quickly develop a vaccine that appears to impact the novel coronavirus.

“These two viruses, which are closely related to SARS-CoV-2, teach us that a particular protein, called a spike protein, is important for inducing immunity against the virus,” explain the study’s co-senior author Dr. Andrea Gambotto. “We knew exactly where to fight this new virus.”

Given the recent emergence of COVID-19, there hasn’t been time to study the virus in mice at length, but the study indicates that test mice developed antibodies to fight the disease within 2 weeks.

The vaccination could be made available fairly quickly and is “highly scalable”, the researchers say.

“For most vaccines, you don’t need to address scalability to begin with,” Gambotto said. “But when you try to develop a vaccine quickly against a pandemic, that’s the first requirement.”

The vaccination wouldn’t be administered by a long needle, but a small patch that would be applied to the skin. The researchers say that this method, which employs 400 tiny “microneedles” made out of sugar and protein, gives the wearer a stronger immune reaction than a traditional needle.

The fingertip-sized vaccine would be placed on the skin with an adhesive, at which point the needles dissolve into the body.

Now, the scientists have applied for an investigational drug approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which would enable them to move forward with human trials sometime in the summer.

This potential vaccine is the latest of several being developed with hopes of tackling the global COVID-19 pandemic, which has so far killed nearly 53,000 people worldwide, with over a million confirmed cases around the globe.

Most recently, Johnson & Johnson said that they had developed a vaccine and was prepping to head to human trials in the next few months.

The company announced that it was devoting a billion dollars toward the vaccine and had prepped their infrastructure to rapidly deploy the vaccine at cost. They hope to have it available on an emergency basis by this time next year, with billions of vaccines ready by the end of next year.