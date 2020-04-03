Khloe Terae Smolders In Copper Swimsuit With Plunging Neckline

Model Khloe Terae gave her 2.3 million Instagram followers something to get excited about on Friday. The beauty shared a couple of snapshots that saw her looking smoking hot in a copper swimsuit.

Khloe looked sultry as she sat outside on a step in the bronze-colored bathing suit. The photo was tagged in Beverly Hills, but she did not elaborate any further on where she was.

The Canadian-born model’s sexy swimsuit had a plunging neckline that tied at the bottom, which exposed plenty of cleavage. The suit also had an open section below her breasts that bared her tummy. It also had high-cut legs that also showed plenty of skin.

Khloe gave the camera a smoldering look in the first picture as she placed one hand in the small of her back. The camera captured her from the front at a side angle with one knee bent, showing off the bare skin on her hip. Her other leg was extended, showing of her toned thigh. Her flat abs were also prominent in the snap.

The second image caught Khloe from a side angle as she sat on the edge of a step. She posed with her knees bent, flaunting her thigh and the curve of her hip. She looked over her shoulder and gave the camera a sultry look.

Khloe’s hair was styled with a deep part, and she wore it down in loose curls. Her makeup looked flawless and included thick lashes, blush on the apples of her cheeks and a nude glass on her lips. She added a bit of bling to her look with chunky bracelets and stud earrings.

The stunner wrote in the caption that she could not wait to get back to modeling.

Dozens of fans headed to the comments section to tell her how sensational she looked.

“This is gorgeous,” one follower wrote.

“You look absolutely stunning and amazing,” a second admirer told her.

“Wow how sexy you are,” said a third Instagram user.

One of her fans asked her to share more selfies.

“You don’t have to stop… take some selfies for your admiring public to hold us over!” they wrote.

Khloe may not be uploading shapshots from professional photoshoots, but she knows to keep her followers coming back for more. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, she has shared some candid shots as well as some sexy throwbacks. Not too long ago, she flaunted her curves in a bright green, strapless swimsuit.