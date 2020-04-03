WWE Rumors: No One In Company Has Tested Positive For Coronavirus, Per Dave Meltzer

More than a week after a number of reports suggested that several WWE superstars were removed from the WrestleMania 36 card and quarantined due to illness, the latest update regarding the situation hints at some positive developments as far as WWE’s efforts to keep its performers safe and healthy are concerned.

Citing this week’s issue of Dave Meltzer’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WrestlingNews.co wrote that there have been no WWE employees so far who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The report, however, did not provide any information on how many people were tested, or if there were any specific wrestlers who received tests in recent weeks.

Prior to the new update, multiple WWE superstars entered self-quarantine in the lead-up to WrestleMania 36, which was taped last week ahead of its April 4 and 5 airdates. The first reports suggested that Rey Mysterio and Dana Brooke were removed from their respective WrestleMania matches after they separately fell ill. As a result, Mysterio will no longer be defending his United States Championship at the event, while Brooke won’t be taking part in what was originally a six-way match for the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Later, The Miz was pulled from the SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match at WrestleMania 36, where he and John Morrison were set to defend their titles against The New Day and The Usos. Likewise, Murphy was also reported to be feeling ill, hence forcing him to miss tapings for this year’s edition of the “Show of Shows.”

While Bobby Lashley was reportedly quarantined after he had visited South Africa, WrestlingNews.co noted that his WrestleMania match against Aleister Black will still air this weekend as scheduled.

Roman Reigns, however, voluntarily backed out of his match against Goldberg for the Universal Championship despite not experiencing symptoms of any illness, and rumors have suggested that he will be replaced by fellow Friday Night SmackDown star Braun Strowman. As reported, Reigns made this decision because of how his multiple battles with leukemia had compromised his immune system, thus putting him at greater risk of contracting the coronavirus.

Aside from taping its recent weekly television shows — and WrestleMania 36 — without spectators at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, WWE has taken multiple precautions to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Speaking to Sports Illustrated, WWE chief brand officer Stephanie McMahon explained that the company shoots its shows “in waves” and does nightly “pandemic-level cleaning” in the facility. She added that WWE prohibits anyone from entering the Performance Center if they were recently out of the country, in touch with people who were out of the country, or if they have a temperature higher than 100.4 degrees.