Tyler Baltierra Admits He And Catelynn Lowell Would Quit ‘Teen Mom OG’ For Their Kids

Tyler Baltierra has been sharing his life on Teen Mom OG for over a decade and now he is revealing under what circumstances he and his wife, Catelynn Lowell, would quit the show. Tyler spoke out in an interview with the Awesome Dad Show on Youtube and opened up about all things Teen Mom.

MTV cameras are often around to film Tyler, his wife, and their two daughters. The reality show star dad explained that he and Catelynn always explain to their 5-year-old daughter Nova when the crew will be there to film. They also give her the option as to whether or not she wants to participate on a particular day and if she doesn’t want to, they don’t force it.

He went on to say that as Nova gets older, they explain things to her and let her know that people at her school may recognize her. According to Tyler, they speak to her about things on an “age appropriate level.”

“If it comes to the point where our children are coming to us and saying, ‘Listen, we’re getting bullied’ or ‘I wish you guys wouldn’t do the show anymore,’ then it’s done.”

As for now, it hasn’t come to the point where their daughter doesn’t want to film, but even if it did, the Baltierra family would not be hurting financially. Tyler revealed that his kids are “set” thanks to the show.

“As far as [the kids] getting compensated for the show, my kids are totally set, they’re totally set up for life,” he explained, adding that their college will be paid for.

Tyler went on to explain that the “main thing” he and Catelynn wanted to ensure their children had was a trust fund. All of the money that the kids make from Teen Mom goes into the trust and they are not able to touch it.

Even though they may have plenty of money, they aren’t flaunting it by living a flashy lifestyle. The couple still live in the same county in which they grew up in Michigan. Rather than buying extravagant houses, the two live with their kids on a sprawling farm.

“We try to just keep it as humble and simple as possible and also try to keep our TV life as separate as we can, realistically, from the kids,” Tyler said.

The new season of Teen Mom OG is currently airing on MTV and fans can tune in on Tuesday nights to catch up with Tyler, Catelynn, and their two daughters.