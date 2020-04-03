Bank Of America’s Reported Denial Of PPP Loans Draws Fire From Critics On Program’s Opening Day

By and large, the Trump administration’s response to the widespread shutdowns caused by the coronavirus has been to try and get money directly to the citizens of the United States. Unfortunately, one avenue in which that money was supposed to be spread around has reportedly been hampered by one of the biggest banks to take part in a new program. Some Bank of America customers are claiming their attempts to secure Paycheck Protection Plan Loans (PPP Loans) are being thwarted because they hadn’t previously gotten a credit card through the same bank.

The PPP Loans program went into effect on Friday morning with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin touting its launch on Twitter.

“Congratulations to SBAgov and USTreasury teams!! I just got first report on #PPPloan The system is up and running. Community banks have already processed over 700 loans processed for $2,500,000. Great work!!”

The new PPP Loans program is part of the Cares Act that was passed by Congress last week. While the most reported on aspect of the law was stimulus checks being sent directly to people in the next few weeks, there were aspects aimed at small business owners as well. The new program is geared towards letting small business owners get access to federal government-backed loans that will allow them to continue paying employees during the shutdown. In essence, the small businesses are paying people not to work, in hopes that they won’t have to lay them off. The end goal is to allow these businesses to get up and running quickly whenever the coronavirus-caused shutdown ends.

Mark Wilson / Getty Images

The problem, as one leading small business owner laid out on social media, is that the rules governing acceptance of PPP Loan applications aren’t uniform. Melissa Peri, the CEO of ProdUX Labs posted on Twitter she had her application rejected by Bank of America. In the post, she included a photo of the rejection notice laying out the reasons for the rejection. Peri believes the reason she was rejected is that she doesn’t have a business credit card through Bank of America, as she qualifies for the other stipulations.

Are you kidding me @BankofAmerica with this requirement of having a credit card to apply for the PPP? What type of scam is this. I have been a loyal customer for years with my business accounts. #bankofamerica #PPPloan pic.twitter.com/bppThanGSc — Melissa Perri (@lissijean) April 3, 2020

Other social media users have reported the same notice when they’ve applied for their own PPP Loans.

Ari Levy of CNBC reports the issues aren’t just with Bank of America. Several institutions have claimed the rules regarding the government-backed loans are confusing. Another big bank, JPMorgan Chase told customers in an email it would not be able to accept applications through the program on Friday, the very day Secretary Mnuchin was touting its success.