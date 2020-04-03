Ashley Alexiss Slays In A Figure-Hugging Blue Maxi Dress

Buxom bombshell Ashley Alexiss shared a seductive Instagram update with her 2.1 million Instagram followers that showcased her curvaceous physique to perfection. Ashley didn’t include a geotag on the post to indicate where the snap was taken, but she stood in a doorway overlooking a stunning slice of paradise that featured a lush green hedge and a large tree trunk, as well as some colorful red flowers in the distance.

Despite the backdrop, Ashley’s curves remained the focal point of the shot. The blond beauty rocked a blue maxi dress from Fashion Nova Curve, the plus-sized division of the online retailer Fashion Nova. She tagged the brand in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

The photo captured Ashley’s curves in profile, as she faced the side of the doorway. The dress had two thin straps that crossed her back, exposing plenty of skin. The way her body was positioned meant that her chest wasn’t visible, so fans weren’t able to tell how much of her tantalizing cleavage was on display. However, the dress had a figure-hugging silhouette that clung to her ample rear and showcased her hourglass physique to perfection.

The dress was tight along Ashley’s derriere and thighs, before cascading to the ground in a looser fit. Ashley placed both hands on the doorway and glanced over her shoulder, serving up a seductive look for the camera.

The beauty’s long blond locks were pulled up in a sleek, chic bun atop her head. Her makeup looked minimal, with a nude lip and swipe of highlighter accentuating her natural beauty.

Ashley paired the stunning snap with a caption that asked her fans what their plans would be once all the quarantine restrictions were finished.

Her fans absolutely loved the breathtaking post, and it racked up 345 comments in just 15 hours. It also received over 25,900 likes from her eager fans.

“All that #Booty,” one fan said, captivated by Ashley’s voluptuous physique.

“Blue looks marvelous on you!!” another follower said, loving the vibrant hue against Ashley’s sun-kissed skin.

“Amazing curves,” another added.

“You are absolutely perfect,” one fan commented.

Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Ashley thrilled her eager Instagram followers with a smoking hot snap in which she sprawled out in bed, completely nude. The picture was shared in black-and-white, giving it a bit of an artistic vibe, and Ashley’s curves looked incredible as her body was surrounded by the luxurious bedding. Her hair was perfectly styled, with some of it carefully placed on her chest, and she had one hand near her mouth in a seductive pose.