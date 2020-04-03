Tammy Hembrow Goes Braless In Cropped, White Tee & Red Thong For Mirror Selfie On Instagram

Tammy Hembrow turned up the heat on her Instagram feed on Friday with a new post. In the photo on her feed, the Australian model posed for a bathroom mirror selfie as she sported a white T-shirt with nothing underneath and a red thong that left little to the imagination. In the caption, the mother of two joked about how many days she has been in quarantine during the global pandemic.

The photo showed Tammy standing in a narrow, cream-colored bathroom. Beside her, a window could be seen with the white blinds down. Still, sunlight shined in through the glass and washed over Tammy’s tan body, highlighting the muscles she’s worked hard to obtain. She looked cozy yet sexy in her minuscule outfit, which did nothing but favors for her abs and legs.

Tammy sported a tight-fitting, cropped, white T-shirt with a small, red graphic on the front. The drawing appeared to be of child-like devil with horns, a tail, and a trident. Though the fabric looked fairly thick, eagle-eyed fans could surely tell that the model did not wear any bra underneath the tee.

Tammy’s top cut off just below her chest, so her flat, toned tummy was on full display. She paired the tee with a tiny, red thong with incredibly thin strings on the sides. The front of the thong remained low on Tammy’s waist to show off her abs, while the sides came up high above her hips and drew attention to her hourglass figure. Her toned thighs and a small, black tattoo on her hip were also exposed.

Tammy accessorized her outfit with a few silver earrings. She also sported some subtle glam, including contoured cheekbones, thick lashes, bright highlighter, and a nude color on her plump lips. The model wore her long, blond hair up in a tight and messy bun.

Tammy posed with her legs together and her body turned in a way that accentuated her figure and toned midsection. She tugged at her shirt slightly, causing the fabric to ripple and ride up. Tammy held her phone up with the other hand and parted her lips for the camera.

The post garnered nearly 250,000 likes and just over 1,200 comments in just a few hours. Many fans expressed their admiration for the beautiful fitness guru in the comments section.

“Definitely muscle goals,” one fan said.

“You’re honestly stunning,” another user wrote.

“Quarantine queen for life,” a third follower added.

Tammy has proven time and again that she can rock any look, from loungewear to swimwear and more. In a post earlier this week, she relaxed by the pool in a minuscule bikini, which her followers loved.