Bill Withers Dead, ‘Lean On Me’ Singer Dies From Heart Complications At 81

The legendary singer-songwriter leaves behind a string of hits from the 1970s and '80s.

Bill Withers died from heart complications on Monday in Los Angeles, according to a statement to the Associated Press posted by Variety. The legendary soul singer was 81.

The family issued a statement on Friday morning, saying they hope his music continues to give fans comfort.

“We are devastated by the loss of our beloved, devoted husband and father. A solitary man with a heart driven to connect to the world at large, with his poetry and music, he spoke honestly to people and connected them to each other. As private a life as he lived close to intimate family and friends, his music forever belongs to the world. In this difficult time, we pray his music offers comfort and entertainment as fans hold tight to loved ones.”

Withers is known for songs such as “Lean On Me,” Ain’t No Sunshine,” “Lovely Day,” and “Just the Two of Us.”

The singer-songwriter wrote his first big hit, “Ain’t No Sunshine,” in 1971 when he was working on an assembly line for an aircraft company, according to Variety. He was 33-years-old at the time.

The song, which was inspired by the Blake Edward film The Days of Wine and Roses, was released as the B-side, but DJs flipped the record and it became a surprise breakout hit. “Ain’t No Sunshine” went on to win a Grammy Award, and Withers also scored a Best R&B Song Grammy for “Lean On Me” in 1988. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015.

Withers enjoyed a successful career throughout the 1970s. His last Top 10 hit came when he was a guest vocalist on Grover Washington Jr’s “Just the Two of Us” in 1981. Three years later he scored a Top 20 hit and a Grammy for “In the Name of Love,” after collaborating with his former percussionist Ralph MacDonald. Withers stepped away from performing in the mid-1980s after years of being vocal about his love-hate relationship with the recording industry.

Withers once went head to head with his first label, Sussex Records, by destroying the masters for an album during a disagreement.

“I will erase a master tape and a master’s a**,” he said in 2015, per Billboard.

Withers also once told Billboard he began writing his own songs because he couldn’t find any songs “that didn’t sound like all the others.”

He seemed to be at peace with his decision to leave the music business. In 2015, Withers joked to Rolling Stone that he was so far removed from the industry that wouldn’t know a “pop chart from a PopTart.”

He added that he came up at a time where appearances didn’t matter, but now everything was about “image.”

“It’s not poetry,” he said. “This just isn’t my time.”

Still, his music lived on well after he recorded his last hit. Over the past five decades, Withers’ songs have been covered and sampled by more than 250 artists, including Michael Jackson, Tupac Shakur, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige and Ed Sheeran.

Withers was briefly married to Room 222 actress Denise Nicholas in the early 1970s. He is survived by his wife, Marcia Johnson, and two children, Todd and Kori.