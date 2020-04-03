Laredo, Texas, Will Fine Residents For Not Covering Their Mouths & Noses When In Public

As cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continue to rise in the United States, a Texas town has taken unprecedented measures in an effort to slow the spread. Residents of Laredo, Texas, who are over the age of five — and are in public without wearing a covering for their nose and mouth — will now be subjected to a fine that could cost as much as $1,000, per The Hill. The motion came into effect on April 2 after being passed by the city council earlier in the week.

The motion specifies that Laredo residents must be covered with a mask, bandana, scarf, or handkerchief when entering public buildings, using public transportation, using taxis or rideshares and pumping gas. There are exceptions, which include engaging in a permissible outside physical activity, riding in a personal vehicle, being alone in a separate single space, or around household members. A mask is also not required when doing so poses greater health, safety or security risks or when a person is drinking or eating.

The announcement also included the implementation of a daily curfew between 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. that would require all residents to only leave their homes for “essential trips and necessities.” Residents that work during those hours are exempt, but would need to present proof. Violators of the curfew could face up to a $1,000 fine or a jail sentence for as long as 180 days.

The new requirement raises questions not only about the financial burden during a period of economic uncertainty but also the effectiveness of wearing masks or coverings in public. Countries such as Austria, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, and Bosnia-Herzegovina have made requirements that all of its residents wear a mask, while leaders across the world have recommended that those in public should cover their nose and mouth. The World Health Organization (WHO) currently only recommends their use when a person is sick or taking care of someone suspected to have COVID-19. Frequent handwashing and social distancing have been pushed as better measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

WHO has spoken of the social benefits of wearing masks, in particular to de-stigmatize those that are sick. However, the organization has also pointed out that a mask that is ill-fitting or worn incorrectly will provide little to no defense against spreading the coronavirus and has voiced concerns that masks could cause their wearers to become less vigilant in following more effective measures, per the World Economic Forum. The droplets that spread COVID-19 usually come when someone is in close contact with a person or surface that is infected. The virus is only airborne within one meter of an infected person.

There are also concerns that mass mask-wearing would put even more pressure on already-stretched personal protective equipment (PPE) supplies for medical professionals. Michael J. Ryan, Chief Executive Director of the WHO Health Emergencies Programme, addressed this concern when explaining why mask-wearing hasn’t been pushed.

“One can argue that there’s a benefit of anything, but where does the given tool have its most benefit and right now the people most at risk from this virus are frontline health workers who are exposed to the virus every second of every day.”