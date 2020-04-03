Nicole Thorne Sizzles In Sexy Metallic Swimsuit That Accentuates Her Curves

In her latest Instagram post, Australian bombshell Nicole Thorne thrilled her 1.4 million Instagram followers with a triple update that included two sizzling snaps as well as a short but sexy video clip.

The stunner rocked an ensemble by the online retailer Fashion Nova, and made sure to tag the brand in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself. The snaps were taken in front of a plain white backdrop that allowed the metallic material of the swimsuit to truly shine. Nicole included the geotag of Brisbane, Queensland, Australia on the post.

The first snap had a bit of an artistic vibe, as half of Nicole’s body was illuminated by the natural sunshine while the other half was in the shadows. Nevertheless, her tempting curves were on full display in the sparkling look. The bikini top featured triangular cups and a neckline that revealed a serious amount of cleavage. The entire top was covered in square sequins that captured the light.

She paired the bikini top with high-waisted bottoms that stretched up beyond her belly button, settling at her natural waist. The bottoms were crafted largely from the same sparkling material as the top, although they also featured a thick waist band made from a different glittering fabric. The photo was cropped at Nicole’s thighs, so not all of her toned legs were visible, but her body still looked incredible in the shot.

The second picture that Nicole shared was taken all in natural sunlight, with her shadow visible on the wall behind her and a large full-body mirror also spotted in the background. Her long brunette locks were parted in the middle and hung down her back in an effortless style. Her makeup was natural yet gorgeous, with long lashes and bold brows accentuating her gorgeous gaze, and a slight tint on her full lips, which were parted in a seductive expression.

In the third and final slide in the sexy update, Nicole gave her fans a bit of a peek at what the ensemble looked like in action. The video clip was a Boomerang in which Nicole shimmied slightly, moving her body just a bit in order to make the fabric of the bikini catch the sunlight and sparkle.

Her followers absolutely loved the bold look, and the post racked up over 22,200 likes within just 10 hours. It also received 324 comments from her eager fans.

“Perfection,” one follower said simply.

“Reminds me of a disco ball, I love it,” another added.

“This is so pretty,” one fan commented.

“Wow absolutely stunning,” another fan said, followed by a string of emoji.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Nicole shared a smoking hot snap taken when she was lounging in a bikini outside. She posed in a hammock, showing off her tantalizing curves while flipping through a book.