Detroit Bus Driver Dies From Coronavirus After Posting Video Complaining About Coughing Passenger

A bus driver in Detroit, Michigan has died from the coronavirus. This happened just over two weeks after he went on Facebook Live to rant about a woman coughing on his bus.

Jason Hargrove posted a profanity-laced video to Facebook on March 21 where he complained about a woman who kept coughing on his bus without covering her mouth. The head of the Detroit drivers union confirmed Wednesday that the Detroit resident had died from COVID-19, as per The New York Post.

The 50-year-old’s rant amassed over 135,000 views and 7,200 shares on the social media platform. In it, Hargrove voiced his frustration with a passenger who did not seem to take the respiratory illness seriously and recklessly coughed while he drove the bus.

He mentioned how deadly the virus is at the beginning of his post and how some people seemed to take the pandemic lightly.

“For you to get on the bus, and stand on the bus and cough several times without covering up your mouth and you know we in the middle of a pandemic that lets me know some folks don’t care,” Hargrove said.

Warning: Video contains offensive language.

The driver described the passenger as a senior woman who stood up on the bus and coughed without paying any heed to him or other passengers.

“For a grown-a** person in her late 50s, early 60s to stand on the f*cking bus and cough four or five times without covering your mouth,” the Detroit-area man said. “I am pissed the f*ck off.”

His frustration was not with the city or government officials handling of the outbreak – as Hargrove said he was just trying to do his job – but he was furious at this passenger.

“I ain’t blaming nobody but the woman who did that sh*t,” he said in the video.

The city worker continued to implore people to be mindful of spreading the coronavirus and wondered when drivers should stand up to citizens who ignored rules in place to thwart the spread of the virus. He mentioned there were nine other people on the bus while the woman repeatedly coughed.

“I feel violated. I feel violated for the folks that were on the bus when this happened,” Hargrove said.

As per FOX 2 Detroit, Detroit’s mayor Mike Duggan asked all the city’s residents to watch the Facebook Live video. The city had since closed the front doors of buses and made passengers enter through the rear doors to help isolate drivers. Bus services in the city continue to run but drivers stopped collecting fares.