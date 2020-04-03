‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Friday, April 3: Special 30th Anniversary Episode To Air

The Bold and the Beautiful will not be airing a new episode on Friday, April 3. In fact, they will be running a repeat of their 30th anniversary special in their usual time slot.

Two of the original cast members let fans know about the change of schedule on The Bold and the Beautiful social media pages. The special episode was shot in Australia and has many of the main characters reflecting and reminiscing.

For those who are new to the sudser, Katherine Kelly Lang and John McCook have been on the CBS soap opera since its very first day. Therefore, it seems fitting that they encouraged viewers to take a look back at some of the best moments on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Lang, who plays Brooke Logan, wore a flowing kaftan as she urged fans to take a trip down memory lane.

“I just want to let you know that tomorrow, April 3rd, we’re going to be running our special 30th anniversary episode. So, be sure to tune in so you can watch Brooke and Eric having wonderful memories about their past and through the years while they’re on their beautiful trip in Australia.”

Brooke and Eric Forrester (John McCook) share a very dramatic past, and the throwback episode will remind fans about everything that they’ve been through. When Brooke and Eric initially met, he was married to Stephanie Forrester (Susan Flannery) who hated Brooke. To complicate matters even further, Brooke was initially interested in his son, Ridge Forrester, who was then played by Ronn Moss. Currently, Thorsten Kaye appears as Ridge, and he is in hot pursuit of Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards).

Brooke and Eric went through many trials and tribulations including the birth of their two children, Bridget Forrester (Ashley Jones) and Rick Forrester (Jacob Young).

McCook also let their fans know about the change of schedule. In addition to telling B&B viewers the news about the throwback episode, he also urges them to stay safe at the end of the clip.

“We wanted to let you know that today we’re going to be airing a special episode of our show. It’s our 30th anniversary episode that we shot on location in Australia. Be sure to tune in and watch Eric and Brooke share their special memories.”

During the episode, Eric and Brooke will walk along the beach and think about their past. Longtime fans will recall their wedding day and the balloon ride they shared afterward.

McCook also let viewers know that normal scheduling will resume on Monday, April 6. The Bold and the Beautiful will pick up from Thursday’s episode and air the episode originally slated for Friday, April 3.