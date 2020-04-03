Richard Simmons Is Back, Sort Of, And Aiming To Motivate Fans After 6-Year Absence

Exercise icon Richard Simmons has been away from the public eye for about six years now, but it seems that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has sparked something of a return. Simmons’ management team has started to share new videos on his YouTube page and it looks like he’s anxious to help people remain active while they are isolated at home.

As TMZ details, a new video was posted to Simmons’ YouTube page about three weeks ago and several more have been added since then. Prior to that, the most recent upload was shared in February 2014.

The first clip shared on Simmons’ YouTube after his long absence was titled as “Episode 1” of a day-by-day motivational series. This may be a new post, but the video footage isn’t new content. Apparently, the footage is from Simmons’ earlier works.

Can fans of the fitness guru expect to see new footage created and uploaded anytime soon? It sounds as if that remains unknown for now. According to sources for TMZ, fans of Simmons had been begging for content from the exercise expert and his team pulled together the selection of clips that they are now starting to upload regularly.

Apparently, Simmons’ team is also developing a new line of licensed products that fans can purchase beginning later this year. If they do move forward with that idea, those won’t be the first items made available since Simmons disappeared from public view. In 2018, a calendar and some other items were offered up for sale.

Will these YouTube uploads satisfy fans who are anxious to have Simmons back and guiding them through their fitness challenges again? It seems that people would love to have Simmons back for real, but insiders say that he still has not decided when, or even if, he will ever return to public life again.

Last year, Simmons’ pal and fellow fitness guru Billy Blanks said that the iconic exercise figure just needed some time away from the chaos of public life. At the time, Blanks noted that he thought Simmons would return to the public eye soon. So far, however, his team continues to manage everything made available to fans.

Will Simmons start putting together new content for his anxious fans during this tough time of isolating at home? Will people ever get a sense of what’s really kept him away for the past six years? Answers aren’t available yet, but those who do miss Simmons can at least revisit some of his iconic videos via his YouTube page for now.