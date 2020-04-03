Katharine McPhee Moons Husband David Foster On Instagram

Katharine McPhee showed off her tap skills in a new Instagram post. In the video, she danced up a storm and mooned her husband David Foster. She displayed her long legs in a short dress and little known talent in the fun video shot by her husband of almost one year.

Katharine, 36, revealed she is using the quarantine to show off some versatility to both her followers and composer hubby, 70. The couple has been hunkered down together in their home since the coronavirus pandemic took hold of the world over the past several weeks.

The former American Idol contestant entered a darkened room where her husband was seated. She sported a short dress with long sleeves appearing to have a marbled design on the front.

David turned the camera directly at himself during Katharine’s routine and said, “she’s ruining our floors.”

Katharine showed off some basic tap steps, including tap-step, tap-Spring, tap-step heel, and tap-step, ball-change.

Her long, lean legs were on full display during the demonstration of her skills to her husband, whom she married 14 years after meeting. The two were first introduced when Katharine was a 21-year-old hopeful competitor on AI, and he was a world-renowned producer and composer acting as a mentor on the show.

She danced in front of a mirror near a doorway of the room where David appeared to be working and watching television.

Her dark hair is cut to her shoulders, bouncing as she tapped her way into her husband’s heart. It is difficult to tell if she is wearing any makeup for her impromptu dance demonstration.

At the end of her skillset, Katharine turned around, lifted the back of her dress, and mooned her husband. He covered her behind with a large peach emoji for modesty.

Celebrity pals of the twosome were some of the first to comment on the video.

Some of those who cheered Katharine on for her dance skills were Kristin Chenoweth, Debra Messing who co-starred in the television series Smash with Katharine, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, and Jessica Mulroney.

Fans thought the clip was hilarious.

“Was that an old recital combo?” questioned one admirer of the singer and actress.

“Get it doll!!!” said a second fan.

“Why put the big apple in our way?” said one fan who was corrected on their fruit choice. It was a peach that added some modesty to Katharine’s cheeky behavior.