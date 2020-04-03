Kendall Jenner Takes Her Cadillac For A Joy Ride During Safer At Home Emergency Order

Kendall Jenner put the top down on her 1960 Cadillac Eldorado for a drive around Los Angeles.

Kendall Jenner left her home this week to enjoy a ride around Los Angeles, California in her luxurious light purple 1960 Cadillac Eldorado. She put the top down on the vehicle and was accompanied on the ride by her best friend and Instagram star Fai Khadra. The pair’s joyride comes after Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti issued a safer at home emergency order on in an effort to help contain the spread of the coronavirus, according to The Daily Mail.

Jenner was dressed casually for the outing in a simple white long sleeved graphic t-shirt and black sunglasses. She was makeup free and wore her dark brown hair up in a pony tail. She appeared laid back and relaxed as she and Khadra enjoyed a drive around Los Angeles’ infamous Mulholland Drive, leaving plenty of distance between one another. This route is certainly picturesque as it winds down through the Hollywood Hills and passes the homes of big name celebrities.

The model and Khadra appeared happy to soak up the sun and got some fresh air after days of staying indoors. While they opted not to stay at home like many Los Angles residents are doing, they did still seem to be practicing social distancing. The pair have been hunkering down together in Jenner’s home without any known guests as they ride out the pandemic.

Kendall Jenner taking a corona joyride in her 1960 purple cadillac… a big mood pic.twitter.com/zHFf1zT0yi — trey taylor (@treytylor) March 19, 2020

According to Mayor Garcetti’s own official website, this safer at home order is meant to put a stop to any non-essential activities going on outside of residences. Los Angeles residents are still permitted to leave their homes for necessary business such as to get groceries or seek medical care. It was not clear which of these activities if any Jenner was partaking in during this outing.

Mayor Garcetti has strongly encouraged Los Angeles residents to take the safer at home order seriously in an effort to flatten the curve and protect the vulnerable members of the community, as he explains in a statement on his website.

“We are all safer at home. Staying in our residences, being aggressive about hygiene, and practicing safe social distancing are the most effective ways to protect ourselves, the people we love, and everyone in our community. Each one of us is a first-responder in this crisis, and Angelenos understand that we have to make big sacrifices right now to save lives. This isn’t forever — and we’ll get through it together.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, California is among many other states to have declared stay at home orders such as this one.