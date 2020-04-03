Alexa Collins Flashes Trim Tummy In Coordinating Bra & Yoga Pants

Alexa Collins dropped another hot photo on her feed while clad in a coordinating set that set fire to Instagram. The April 3 post that was shared on her page was the perfect kick-off to the weekend. The South Florida native, who recently plugged Blue Ice Vodka, has made a habit of posting multiple photos a day over the past few weeks in an attempt to keep things sane amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the new share, Collins posed outside while promoting a product by Force Factor. The bright shot was snapped on a sidewalk, that appeared to be taken near her home in South Florida, but she did not tag her exact location. The 24-year-old appeared in the middle of a sidewalk with trees and greenery lined at her back. She turned her head slightly to the side, wearing her part in the middle. Collins rocked a messy bun high on the back of her head, and she allowed a few loose pieces of hair to fall around her face.

The hottie looked sporty-chic in a white bralette and coordinating yoga pants. The bottoms sat snug around her waist, putting her trim tummy on full display. She added a white zip-up that draped off her shoulders. The bottom of the jacket was lined with sparkles and hit near the band of her bra. Collins held a bottle of LeanFire pills in her left hand, sharing that the pills have helped to keep her energized during long days.

Her look wouldn’t be complete without her typical application of makeup that brought out her stunning features. Collins had a good base with a deep foundation, adding a line of blush on top of it. The bikini model included dark makeup on her eyes, with eyeshadow, liner, and mascara. The model, who also promotes Crystal tanning lotion, added a shiny gloss to her lips to complete the look.

The 24-year-old urged fans to shop at their local GNC to promote them during the quarantine that is happening in our country right now. In just one short hour of the photo going live, fans have double-tapped over 3,900 times while commenting over 90 times.

“Gorgeous and hot beauty you have love,” one follower raved, adding a flame, heart, and heart-eye emoji.

“You so hot Sweet beauty Lady,” another one of Collins’ admirers pointed out.

“Words are not enough for you sweetheart,” a third fan raved alongside several pink heart emoji.

A fair share of other social media users couldn’t find the right words and decided to comment with lines of flame and heart emoji instead.