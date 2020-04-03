Navy Captain Brett Crozier Relieved Of Duty After Speaking Out About Coronavirus Outbreak On His Ship

'[Crozier] unnecessarily raised the alarm of the families of our sailors and Marines with no plans to address those concerns,' said a Navy spokesperson.

The captain of a U.S. Navy ship has been relieved of duty after sounding the alarm about an outbreak of coronavirus on his vessel, NBC News reports.

Brett Crozier had been the captain of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, an aircraft carrier with a crew of nearly 5,000.

However, this week Crozier wrote a letter to his superiors noting his concerns about the spread of the coronavirus on his ship.

“We are not at war. Sailors do not need to die. If we do not act now, we are failing to take care of our most trusted asset — our Sailors,” he wrote, as CBS News reports. He suggested removing most of the ship’s crew at the nearest port and placing them into 14-day quarantine.

Somehow, the letter reached the media, where it generated alarming headlines.

Speaking at a news conference Thursday evening, Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly said that Crozier’s letter was sent over a non-classified e-mail system, which caused it to be seen by a “broad array of people” who weren’t meant to see it, rather than through the proper chain of command.

That, in turn, “unnecessarily raised the alarm of the families of our sailors and Marines,” Modly said.

Modly noted that, though he believes that Crozier thought he was doing the right thing, his letter did the opposite of what was intended. And for this reason, Modly says, Crozier was relieved of his command.

“The responsibility for this decision rests with me. I expect no congratulations for it. Captain Crozier is an incredible man,” Modly said.

US Navy / Wikimedia Commons ( GPL )

Though relieved of his command of the Roosevelt, Modly will still retain his rank and will still remain in the Navy.

A group of top Democrats on the House Armed Services Committee criticized the decision to relieve Crozier of his command.

“The dismissal of Captain Crozier at this critical moment… is a reckless, political move that reeks of undue command influence,” the group said in a statement.

Similarly, former Vice President and Democratic front-runner Joe Biden claimed that, in firing Crozier, the Navy “shot the messenger.”

As for the sailors on board the ship, the commander of the Pacific Fleet, Admiral John Aquilino, said that removing all of them would be impossible, both due to the requirements of maintaining the vessel as well as the unlikelihood that Guam would be able to provide quarantine space for thousands of sailors.

In fact, the Roosevelt has docked in Guam, and 93 sailors, all of whom have tested positive, have been removed from the ship and placed in isolation, as have another thousand sailors. Another 2,700 are expected to be removed from the ship in the coming days, while a small crew remains on board to maintain the vessel.