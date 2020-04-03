Victoria Villarroel Soaks Up The Sun In A Skimpy Printed Bikini

Venezuelan model Victoria Villarroel put her enviable curves and ample assets on display in her latest Instagram update posted on April 2. Much to the delight of her 1.1 million followers, the brunette beauty slipped into a sexy bikini set as she spent the day outdoors, soaking up the sun.

Victoria was photographed enjoying a sunny day outdoors, as she sported a revealing two-piece swimsuit. She laid on top of a striped towel on a sun bed, seemingly poolside, wearing a pair of tinted sunglasses. She raised her arms, exposing her flawless armpits, as she enjoyed the warm sunshine enveloping her body.

The new shot showed the 28-year-old was still sunbathing. Only this time, she reached her sunglasses, seemingly adjusting them, her eyes closed.

For the occasion, Victoria rocked a printed bikini that had a dark blue base with colorful zig-zag prints. The dark color of the piece complemented her flawlessly tanned skin. The bikini top featured padded triangle cups that barely held her chest, along with a plunging neckline that showed off her ample cleavage.

In the photos, her bikini bottoms were not entirely visible as her leg blocked the view. However, it seemingly was a matching pair, with high leg cuts emphasizing her curvy hips. The garment had narrow straps, holding it in place, tied on the sides of her hips.

For the shot, Victoria’s dark hair was parted in the middle and seemingly tied into a low bun. While her sunglasses blocked most of her face from view, it seemed like she was makeup-free, and opted for simplicity to accessorize the look, wearing a thin gold bracelet on her left arm.

Within the first 24 hours of being published, the post gained more than 201,000 likes and upwards of 700 comments. Victoria’s fans and her celebrity friends flocked to the comments section, taking the opportunity to shower her with compliments and rave about her stunning figure. Other fans opted to show their admiration for the model with a series of different emoji.

“This is my favorite photo of you ever. Your tan looks so perfect, and you are really so beautiful!” one of her fans commented on the post.

“That bikini looks super cute, but it got ten times better because you are wearing it. You are body goals,” an admirer stated, adding a trail of emoji at the end of the comment.

“I love your skin! It’s glowing and tan. Meanwhile, I am so pale being stuck at home. Good for you having a pool at your house,” added a third Instagram follower.

“Pretty mama,” Lori Loughlin’s daughter, Olivia Jade, wrote.