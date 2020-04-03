Abigail Ratchford Bares Cleavage, Killer Curves In White & Red Lingerie On INstagram

Abigail Ratchford took to Instagram in the early morning on Friday to share a sultry new photo with fans. In the post on her feed, the raven-hared beauty posed by a brick wall as she sported a white and red lingerie set that did nothing but favors for her killer curves. Much to the delight of her fans, she provided both cropped and full-length versions of the image.

The photo showed Abigail leaning up against a dark red brick wall. Nothing else was visible in the shot, but light did appear to be shining down on the model from off-camera. Her tan skin glowed brightly and stood out against her environment, putting Abigail at the center of attention. She looked absolutely stunning in her tiny, two-piece set.

Abigail’s look included a triangle-shaped top with white cups, red shoulder straps, and a red trim. The fabric just barely contained the bombshell’s busty chest, causing her ample cleavage to spill out on all sides. The bra also featured red straps that wrapped her body just below her breasts and snapped together in the middle.

Abigail’s flat, toned tummy was on full display between the tight-fitting bra and a tiny, matching thong. Much like the top, Abigail’s thong straps snapped together high above her hips, drawing attention to her hourglass figure. The front of the underwear remained low on her waist to show off her abs. In addition, her shapely thighs were exposed.

Abigail opted to skip any accessories with her outfit, but she did rock a full face of makeup. Her glam included expertly contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, pink blush, pink eyeshadow, dark eyeliner, and a dark pink color on her full lips. She wore her long, black hair down in luscious waves that fell on either side of her chest.

Abigail posed with her arms above her head and one hip cocked to the side so fans could get a full view of her figure. The first photo showed only her hips and torso, but the second, full-length image showed off a fair amount of the model’s legs.

The post garnered more than 94,000 likes and just over 1,500 comments, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of Abigail’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“You look so gorgeous,” one fan said.

“Either way, you look stunning,” another user wrote in reference to Abigail’s caption.

Abigail always knows how to turn up the heat on her Instagram feed and drive fans wild. Earlier this week, the model posed for a close-up selfie that showed off her voluptuous cleavage once more.