Jessica Alba Teaches Jimmy Fallon Her Skin Care Routine To Raise Donations For Families In Need

The pair gave themselves facials on a segment of Fallon's show.

Actress Jessica Alba was a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, April 2. During the nine-minute television segment, Alba taught Fallon her daily skin care routine from her beautiful closet at home, according to E! Online. While their masks dried, she also discussed her business, The Honest Co., and what it is doing for families in need.

While social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak, Alba explained that she has been taking a bit of extra time to herself with a facial mask each morning. It’s just one way the actress has been showing herself some love and self-care.

“I think, right now, it’s a really important time to do self-care. I think self-care is super important and I always start my self-care routine, which is daily–especially when I’m on Zoom calls–with my mask,” Alba said.

Fallon followed along in his bathroom with items he found at home. The routine began with Alba stating Fallon may or may not need a headband because he has “a pretty good hairline.” Alba donned a soft spa headband with animal ears sticking up. Fallon had a delightful surprise, though. His 5-year-old daughter, Franny, allowed her dad to borrow one of her headbands, which also had animal ears.

The pair applied the beauty masks they had on hand, though Alba used her own Honest-branded mask. She explained the skin care benefits of the different kinds of masks both she and Fallon were using. After the masks dried and Fallon removed his, he fawned over his skin.

“Oh, I feel good. I feel fresh and I feel clean,” Fallon said.

Before concluding the segment, Alba again encouraged fans and viewers to contribute to her company’s campaign to provide essentials to families in need. The Honest Co. is donating items like diapers, wipes and shampoo to those who need it most during the pandemic with the support of donations. So far, the company itself has donated 3 million diapers, 20,000 wipes and 20,000 personal care products.

“But there’s…literally, like, that is the number one need for families in poverty, but also families that are out of work. They have to choose between diapers and they shouldn’t have to,” Alba said.

Earlier in the show, her husband, Cash Warren, made a quick appearance. Alba also plugged his company, Pair of Thieves, which is donating masks to health care professionals working to end the coronavirus pandemic. Visit websites for The Honest Co. and Pair of Thieves to make donations.