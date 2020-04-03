‘Jersey Shore’s’ Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Talks Rehab With Mike Sorrentino: ‘It’s A Better Life’

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation stars Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino spoke about turning their lives around in the latest episode of the MTV reality television series. They candidly approached the subject of Ron’s stint in rehab with the father of one revealing that “it’s a better life” since he completed treatment.
“It’s been a good change,” Ron said to Mike during the episode, as reported by People Magazine.
The reality star checked himself into a holistic rehabilitation center in January 2019 for depression and alcohol abuse as seen in the last season of the series, which was taped when Mike was incarcerated for tax evasion. Filming took place from January 2019 through the early spring of that same year.
“I’m definitely in a better place than last year. … It’s a better life, bro. I just feel better, more clear-headed. That sh*t wasn’t working, and you said you’ve got to try something new, right?”
Mike shared that when he first sought treatment for his own addictions in December 2015, he didn’t listen and use the important tools he was given to make a full recovery.
Mike would attempt to complete rehab three different times between 2012 and 2015 for addiction to prescription painkillers. He understood that life after rehab has its challenges. Mike noted in the duo’s conversation that as long as Ron listened and implemented the necessary tools he learned, he could become the best version of himself, and his experience would be invaluable.
Watching the longtime pals speak to one another in such a manner was a refreshing change from the many years of difficulties experienced in their tumultuous relationship during the show’s first seasons from 2009 through 2012. Their verbal and physical fights were legendary, including an infamous altercation where Mike slammed his head into a brick wall and suffered a concussion.
Ron also revealed that he wants to continue to better himself so he could be the best father he can to daughter Ariana Sky Magro, the child he shares with Jen Harley. The little girl celebrated her second birthday on April 2, and Ron shared a lengthy post about how he would always be there for her
IT WAS APRIL 1ST, I FELT U IN HER STOMACH.. KICK AND KICK AND KICK! I HAD TO FLY TO LONDON FOR WORK… I FLEW TO NEWARK TO MEET THE CAST MEMBERS.. I HAD A FEELING I SHOULDN’T HAVE WENT, I FELT I SHOULD’VE STAYED.. SO I FLY TO MEET UR UNCLES & AUNTS.. THEY GIVE US A 4 HOUR FLIGHT DELAY ON THE GROUND.. I WANTED TO FLY HOME.. THEY BOARDED OUR PLANE LAST MINUTE.. WE SAT ON THE RUN WAY FOR 2 HOURS… I FELL ASLEEP AND WOKE UP AS WE TOOK OFF.. I SAT ON THE PLANE AFRAID AND WORRIED.. I GET A FT! THAT SAYS I’M HAVING THE BABY! WE ARE 3 HOURS FROM LONDON.. I PANICKED AND WE FIGURED IT OUT.. I LANDED AND GOT THRU CUSTOMS.. I HAD TO RE CHECK MY BAG AND GET BACK THRU CUSTOMS.. I BOARD THE PLANE!! I GET A TEXT SAYING THE BABY IS ALMOST THERE! I HAVE A 8 HOURS FLIGHT! IN THE AIR I AM WORRYING SO MUCH, I DIDN’T WANT U TO BE BORN WITHOUT ME THERE, I DIDN’T WANT UR FIRST SIGHT TO BE NOBODY.. I FINALLY LAND WITHOUT WIFI AND NO CONTACT! I GET THRU CUSTOMS AND RACE TO MY CAB! I SAID I NEVER THOUGHT I WOULD SAY THIS BUT I AM HAVING A KID AND U NEED TO HURRY UP! I LAND IN TIME TO HE THERE FOR YOUR BIRTH.. IT WAS CHAOS BUT I HELD YOU FIRST, I LOOKED INTO YOUR EYES FIRST, THE DOCTOR TOLD ME THEY NEVER SAW FATHER COVER A BABY EYES LIKE I DID… THAT MEANS NO MATTER WHERE U ARE, WHO KEEPS U FROM ME, I WILL ALWAYS BE HERE FOR U! IT’LL ARE MY WORLD , YOU ARE MY REASON! I WAKE UP EVERYDAY THANKING GOD FOR U! EVEN THOUGH I CAN’T BE WITH YOU, I WILL ALWAYS BE HERE. I LOVE YOU SO MUCH! AND WILL NEVER STOP FIGHTING FOR U! #DADDYSLITTLEGIRL #HappyBirthdaybabyGirl #DaddyLovesYou
He also told a story about the harrowing experience he endured in his trip to the hospital to try and make it for her birth, which he would eventually do after an eight-hour flight from London, a race through customs, and a rush to the hospital.