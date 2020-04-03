‘Jersey Shore’s’ Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Talks Rehab With Mike Sorrentino: ‘It’s A Better Life’

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation stars Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino spoke about turning their lives around in the latest episode of the MTV reality television series. They candidly approached the subject of Ron’s stint in rehab with the father of one revealing that “it’s a better life” since he completed treatment.

“It’s been a good change,” Ron said to Mike during the episode, as reported by People Magazine.

The reality star checked himself into a holistic rehabilitation center in January 2019 for depression and alcohol abuse as seen in the last season of the series, which was taped when Mike was incarcerated for tax evasion. Filming took place from January 2019 through the early spring of that same year.

“I’m definitely in a better place than last year. … It’s a better life, bro. I just feel better, more clear-headed. That sh*t wasn’t working, and you said you’ve got to try something new, right?”

Mike shared that when he first sought treatment for his own addictions in December 2015, he didn’t listen and use the important tools he was given to make a full recovery.

Mike would attempt to complete rehab three different times between 2012 and 2015 for addiction to prescription painkillers. He understood that life after rehab has its challenges. Mike noted in the duo’s conversation that as long as Ron listened and implemented the necessary tools he learned, he could become the best version of himself, and his experience would be invaluable.

Watching the longtime pals speak to one another in such a manner was a refreshing change from the many years of difficulties experienced in their tumultuous relationship during the show’s first seasons from 2009 through 2012. Their verbal and physical fights were legendary, including an infamous altercation where Mike slammed his head into a brick wall and suffered a concussion.

Ron also revealed that he wants to continue to better himself so he could be the best father he can to daughter Ariana Sky Magro, the child he shares with Jen Harley. The little girl celebrated her second birthday on April 2, and Ron shared a lengthy post about how he would always be there for her

He also told a story about the harrowing experience he endured in his trip to the hospital to try and make it for her birth, which he would eventually do after an eight-hour flight from London, a race through customs, and a rush to the hospital.