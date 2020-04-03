Dua Lipa Wears Tiny Bandeau Top & Latex Boots For ‘The Guardian’

Dua Lipa took to Instagram to share a new photo of herself which has been taken for The Guardian.

The “Don’t Start Now” chart-topper stunned in a tiny black bandeau top with straps. The skimpy item of clothing displayed her decolletage and her toned stomach. Lipa paired the ensemble with high-waisted black jeans and latex thigh-high boots of the same color which helped give the outfit that extra bit of edge. She accessorized herself with numerous rings and small dangling earrings.

The “Blow Your Mind (Mwah)” songstress rocked long pointy acrylic nails and dark eye makeup. Lipa showed off the numerous tattoos she has inked on her arms and sported her blond and brunette hair up in a high-bun.

In the image, the British singer was captured lying down on a pink/orange floor with the same colored backdrop. Lipa was snapped from the knees up and directly faced the camera.

The “New Rules” chart-topper placed both her hands on the floor and raised her right shoulder. She looked straight to the camera with a strong, fierce expression and oozed confidence.

For her caption, Lipa explained this photoshoot took place for The Guardian and credited the photographer, Hugo Comte. She also put the hashtag “FutureNostalgia.”

In the tags, she also tagged The Guardian, her fashion stylist, Lorenzo Posocco, hairstylist, Anna Cofone, makeup artist, Lisa Eldridge, and manicurist, Michelle Humphrey, who helped her achieve this glammed-up look.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 480,000 likes and over 2,100 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 41.7 million followers.

“Really great style in this pic, I love this shot!!” one user wrote.

“Gahh! It’s wild how pretty you are!!!!!” another devotee shared.

“No f*cking way, excellence after excellence,” remarked a third fan.

“Your new album is everything!! I LOVE IT SO MUCH!! It has been on repeat for days!! YOU ARE AN ANGEL, WOW,” a fourth admirer commented.

Lipa has been sharing a number of photos from photoshoots to her Instagram page recently. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she graced the cover of Sunday Times Culture magazine. The “Lost in Your Light” entertainer wowed in a tiny green bandeau crop top which she paired with high-waisted black leather pants and heels. She put half of her blond and brunette hair up in a bun and left the rest down for the occasion. Lipa rocked a bold red lip and rocked long, pointy acrylic nails with white tips. She opted for no necklaces but put on numerous rings.