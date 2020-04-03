Instagram Model Pamela Alexandra Stuns In Sexy Ensemble That Flatters Her Curvy Figure

Pamela Alexandra posted yet another sexy snap to popular social media site Instagram on Thursday, April 2, that had her 3.5 million followers filling the comments section with compliments and messages of adoration.

The post includes two photos of the model as she stands in what appears to be a hotel lobby. She poses next to a marble counter top with a vase of white flowers while in the background, her followers can see a long hallway with marble flooring. Pamela flatters her curvy figure in a gray overcoat made of both a wool and leather material that is buttoned up to the top. The coat extends down to mid-thigh and includes a tie around the middle that shows off her narrow waist and curvy hips. The model pairs the coat with black, transparent tights that are covered in an intricate, lacy geometric pattern.

On her feet, Pamela chooses to go for a pair of high-heeled black ankle boots that make her curvy legs appear longer. She accessorizes with a thin necklace and a small black bag that includes a long chain strap. The Instagram sensation wears her shoulder-length brunette tresses parted down the middle and falling loose down either side of her head. She adds a touch of black mascara, eye shadow, and pink-painted lips to highlight her facial features.

In the first photo, Pamela gazes unsmiling towards the photographer as she poses with one leg crossed over the other and a hand placed on the counter top next to her. She also pops one hip out to the side while holding on to the strap of her bag with the other hand. In the second photo, the photographer captures the model mid-step as she walks down the hallway with her hands stuffed in her pockets. She cocks her head to the side and flashes a bright-white smile for the camera.

In the caption of the post, Pamela writes in her native language of Portuguese. Roughly translated to English, the Brazilian model tells her followers that happiness is found in the simple things in life. She also tags Cruz Studios, the photographer behind the photo shoot.

The post earned over 36,000 likes and hundreds of comments within the first day of being posted. Among the many compliments posted to the comments section were “beautiful,” “gorgeous,” and a “goddess.”

“Such a pretty lady. Love her so much,” one Instagram user commented.

“Now that’s a hot look,” another follower wrote, adding several fire emoji for emphasis.