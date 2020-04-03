Karli Kloss Reveals New Details On Her Marriage To Joshua Kushner

Fans know very little about the couple's relationship despite being together for eight years.

American model, entrepreneur and Project Runway host, Karlie Kloss, opened up to Diane Von Furstenberg to reveal new details about her marriage to Joshua Kushner. The couple has been married for one year and together for seven before that, according to E! Online. However, fans still know very little about the relationship and are curious to learn more.

While Kloss is a very happy newlywed, the relationship has not been without challenges. Her brother-in-law, Jared Kushner, often makes headlines for his political association with President Donald Trump.

“I really followed my heart on choosing to be with the person that I love, despite any complications that came with it. You know, I knew for me, it was worth it to fight for that,” she said of her husband according to People.

The Kushner family is now largely associated with President Trump because of Jared’s marriage to Ivanka Trump and his position as presidential aid. Kloss, who claims to have voted Democrat in 2016 and plans to vote Democrat again in 2020, explained that she is far from the only person in the country who does not fully agree with their politics. Despite the strain, Kloss still gushes over her husband and their connection. She passionately claims to have married her soulmate who she is still “madly in love with.”

“He is truly my partner. He is my partner in life. He is my best friend. He is my other half. I didn’t know that I could love someone in this kind of way and I feel like I’ve almost grown up with him,” Kloss said.

The couple met when Kloss was 19. She felt there was a lot of learning and growing up to do still when they first met. She went on to add that she is still learning and growing into the person she is. Kloss believes her 20s have been an important period of her life for “personal growth” and “investing” in herself. She thinks the space and time she allowed herself to grow was crucial.

“As much as you love someone else, you can’t change or lose who you are for someone else and I think being in such a serious relationship so young, I really had to realize those boundaries of how much I love somebody else, how much I want to give to them but also to respect what I need as the other half,” Kloss said.

The 27-year-old stated that she thinks it is very important for people to love themselves no matter what their relationship status might be. While being able to support oneself is wonderful, Kloss feels fortunate to have Kushner. She thinks he gives her the “most incredible support” and helps her to “dream bigger.”

Kloss’s full interview with Furstenberg can be streamed on Spotify. Furstenberg’s podcast, InCharge with DVF, highlights the stories of hardworking celebrity women, according to Spotify. Other guests include Priyanka Chopra and Kris Jenner among others.