Jon & Kate Gosselin’s Son Collin Says His Dad ‘Always’ Had His Back In Sweet Birthday Tribute

The former 'Jon and Kate Plus 8' star's teen son thanks him for always being there for him.

Jon Gosselin‘s son Collin paid tribute to him on Instagram. The 15-year-old son of the former Jon and Kate Plus 8 star posted a sweet message to his dad on his 43rd birthday, and the high school freshman made it clear that his dad is the parent who always been there for him.

Collin posted a photo of him and his dad posing on the front porch of their Pennsylvania home and another of them twinning while wearing similar black glasses.

In the caption to the post, Collin described his dad as “amazing” and “the coolest,” before thanking him for always being there for him and always having his back, according to Us Weekly

In comments to the post, followers showed support for the father and son amid the ongoing custody drama with Jon’s ex-wife Kate Gosselin.

“What a beautiful message to your dad, Collin,” one fan wrote.” I am so happy you are together to celebrate. Thank you for sharing your lives with us. Collin, your bravery and courage is inspiring. You are so kind, loving and gentle.”

“Still don’t get why your siblings don’t say the same thing as you and Hannah,” another wrote. “He really is the best dad. So glad that YOU think so. I’m glad you are with your dad Collin!!”

“Such great pictures! You are so lucky to have each other,” another wrote.

Collin’s 43rd birthday tribute to his dad comes just a few days after his mother, Kate, turned 45. It’s no surprise that Collin did not post a birthday message to the Gosselin matriarch, as they are said to be estranged.

While he reportedly has no contact with his mother, Collin appears to be close to Jon’s girlfriend, Colleen Conrad. In June, he posted a sweet birthday message to Colleen and wrote that he loves her “so much.”

Jon has been vocal about his version of the events that led to Kate’s estrangement from their son Collin. Not only did he give a bombshell interview to Dr. Mehmet Oz, but in an interview Daily Mail TV, Jon alleged that Kate targeted Collin and sent him away to be “locked up” at a behavioral facility in Philadelphia for three years.

Jon claimed that Kate “mentally tortured” Collin, and the dad of eight later released a heartbreaking note Collin wrote to him in crayon in which he begged him to get him out of the Philadelphia facility. Jon fought for months to get his son released from the institution and finally had success in December 2018.

Jon was ultimately granted custody of his 15-year-old kids, Hannah and Collin, while the other six Gosselin kids– Mady, Cara, Alexis, Aaden, Leah and Joel — continue to live with Kate.

Kate Gosselin has vowed to share “the truth” about what happened to her family.