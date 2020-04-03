Witney Carson Displays Beautiful Body In Tight Pink Athletic Wear

Witney Carson displayed her beautiful dancer’s body in tight pink athletic wear for a new Instagram share. The fan-favorite Dancing with the Stars pro displayed her assets and asked her followers their opinion on what styles and items she should feature in her bodywear line Capri by Whitney. The athletic leisure line, which features items such as leggings, swimwear, sweat sets, and tees, combines both fashion and comfort.

While she did not state if the clothing she wore in the share came from the line, the formfitting garments looked stunning on the 26-year-old dance professional.

Witney stood alone in the photo, taken in front of a grayish-white wall and a dark gray floor. It was unclear where the image was taken.

The dark pink top featured spaghetti straps that held up a ribbed top, an interesting style detail. The darker pink of the tank was highlighted by a lighter pink piping and black straps.

The leggings featured a wide band at the top for tummy control. The same hue of the band was continued through the bottom of the pants, which ended in an ankle-length bottom, featuring a small cuff. She wore white sneakers on her feet.

The professional dancer and winner of Season 19 of Dancing with the Stars alongside America’s Funniest Home Videos host Alfonso Ribeiro went for a casual look for her hair and makeup fashion.

Her blondish-brown hair was pulled back into a casual ponytail. Two tendrils of hair were pulled down to frame her face as the rest of her hair cascaded down her back. Oversized, silver hoop earrings are hanging from her ears.

Although her makeup was a bit heavier than usual, it suited the dance superstar perfectly.

She wore dark eye makeup for the photoshoot. Her eyes were lined in black kohl, with plenty of black mascara to make her lashes stand out. A brown shadow was used on her lids. Witney’s base makeup matched her skin tone and a peachy pink blush highlighted her cheekbones.

Her face fashion was complete with a wine-colored lipstick.

Fans thought the overall look was on-point and shared their feelings in the accompanying comments section of the share.

“I love a good set of workout wear too,” said one fan and follower of the dance pro.

“You are so pretty,” remarked a second Instagram user of Witney’s overall look.

“You look so perfect, thank you for blessing my feed,” stated a third fan.

“Thank you for always spreading love and positive vibes, you’re content is the best, hope all is well, stay safe!!” said a fourth follower.