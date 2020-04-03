Rosanna Arkle Flaunts Cleavage & Toned Legs In Revealing Outfit

Blond bombshell Rosanna Arkle might be in isolation, but she appears to be spending it in an ideal location. Her latest Instagram update saw her looking sultry as she flaunted her cleavage and toned legs in a revealing outfit while soaking up the sun.

The beauty’s post saw her sitting barefoot on the ground in the midst of an orchard of olive trees. In the comments section, she indicated that she was in isolation, but she did not say exactly where she was. In previous posts, she has mentioned being quarantined in New Zealand. Wherever she was, it appeared to be a gorgeous day with blue skies above.

Rosanna wore a white halter top that wrapped around her breasts and lower abdomen. The skimpy number left part of her taut abs exposed. She paired the top with an off-white skirt, which was pulled high to reveal her legs.

The stunner tilted her head back and let the sun hit her face. She wore a pouty look on her face as she closed her eyes. She leaned back on her hands, showing off her shapely shoulders and a bit of underboob. The model posed with on knee bent, flaunting the backside of her bare thigh and part of her hip. The pose also gave her fans a peek at her other thigh. She flexed her foot, calling attention to her toned calf. Her bronze skin looked flawless as it glowed in the outside light.

The stunner wore her sleek hair down. Her makeup included smoky eye shadow, contoured cheeks and a rose shade on her lips.

In the post’s caption, she mentioned it was autumn in New Zealand. She also said that her outfit came from online retailer Fashion Nova.

Many of her fans were thrilled to see her in the sexy outfit, and they told her so.

“Beyond stunning a true goddess,” one admirer said.

“Wow seriously blown away,” a second Instagram user wrote.

Some of her followers couldn’t help but comment on her sexy pins.

“Great looking legs,” a third admirer commented.

“Wow. What beautiful legs,” gushed a fourth fan.

It seems that Rosanna is making the most out of her quarantine. She is apparently near a beach, and has shared several snaps that show her looking smoking hot as she poses in skimpy swimwear. Not too long ago, she uploaded a couple of pictures that saw her flaunting her cleavage in a bathing suit with a plunging neckline.