Duane ‘Dog The Bounty Hunter’ Chapman Shares Sweet Throwback Video Honoring Late Wife Beth

Reality television star Duane Chapman is still thinking a lot about his late wife Beth. Chapman, known for his shows Dog the Bounty Hunter and Dog’s Most Wanted, took to Instagram on Thursday night to share a short, but sweet, video from the couple’s days together.

The brief video clip that Chapman shared was apparently taken while the family was filming one of their shows, as he credited Bonnie and Clyde Productions for filming it. The video showed Chapman behind his wife, giving her a kiss on the cheek as she leaned back into him. They were in the audience area of an auditorium, and several of their extended family members were there with them.

Chapman kept the caption simple in this case, simply pointing out that his wife is sadly missed. The Dog the Bounty Hunter star has made no secret of the fact that he has struggled a great deal in the months since Beth passed away last summer.

For a few months, Chapman generated a lot of buzz and headlines over his close relationship with Beth’s former personal assistant Moon Angell. He even proposed to her during an appearance on The Dr. Oz Show, but she has since moved out of his home and he insists they were never romantically involved.

Chapman’s followers loved this throwback video and were quick to embrace it. The clip had been viewed nearly 80,000 times in the first 12 hours it had been on his Instagram page and it also received more than 16,000 likes. Almost 500 people commented and everybody showed their love for Beth and that sweet kiss.

Jamie Chapman, who is married to Dog the Bounty Hunter star and Chapman family member Leland, noted that she missed Beth a great deal. It seems that hearing Beth’s voice again broke her heart a bit, but Jamie said that it had been an amazing day that the family had when this had been filmed.

Some Dog the Bounty Hunter fans mentioned that it still doesn’t seem real that Beth is gone, and quite a few people said they missed her too. A number of Chapman’s followers shared their own experiences of losing loved ones and encouraged the reality television star to keep pushing forward.

Not long ago, Chapman admitted that he is very lonely these days and he thought the time might come soon where he would start dating again. The Dog the Bounty Hunter star may eventually head down that path, but videos like this one suggest that he’ll always have a very special place in his heart for Beth.