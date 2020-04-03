Bri Teresi Poses Topless, Cuddles Stuffed Unicorn In Sultry Lingerie Snap

Bri Teresi heated up her Instagram feed Thursday night with a steamy lingerie shot that was sure to get fans’ attention and send quite a few pulses racing. The sizzling blonde ditched her top, appearing before the camera in nothing but satin briefs. The Maxim hottie posed in bed, showing her whimsical side as she snuggled a stuffed unicorn toy at her chest.

“Lucky unicorn,” one Instagrammer commented on the hot pic, which left plenty of followers in awe of Bri’s killer curves.

The bombshell was wearing elegant rose-pink briefs, which were adorned with black lace embroidery at the hem. The embellishment sported a delicate fringe trim that gently grazed her thigh, adding femininity and sophistication to the number.

Snapped from behind, Bri gave off seriously sultry vibes, posing on her knees while cuddling the pale-pink plushie. The gorgeous model was comfortably perched atop a soft, cozy comforter and sat on her heels with her knees spread wide apart. The 25-year-old flaunted her bare back and perky posterior in the provocative pose, showing off her trim figure and hourglass frame. The photo was cropped at the thigh and only captured a glimpse of Bri’s supple pins. However, the snap showed just enough to reveal that she was barefooted — a detail that gave an intimate touch to the shoot.

The topless beauty played the seduction game, keeping the stuffed animal close to her bosom and strategically censoring her assets in the process. She seductively arched her back, coyly glancing over her shoulder at the camera.

“You look so cute here, can i be your unicorn?” one of her devotees wrote under the scorching snap, leaving a pair of heart emoji for the busty blonde.

The fair-haired beauty matched her glam to her attire, rocking a satin pink shade on her lush lips. Her makeup also included long lashes to bring out her eyes, a touch of blush, and shimmering highlighter on her nose and cheek bones. Bri wore silver drop-down earrings for extra pizzazz. Her hairstyle was in tune with the playful note of the shoot, as the babe pulled up her golden tresses into a high ponytail and tied it with a hot-pink scrunchie.

Brie coquettishly captioned the photo with a lovestruck and unicorn emoji, penning a short greeting for her fans. As expected, the racy upload drove followers into a frenzy, amassing more than 11,700 likes and 280 comments overnight.

“(Losses [sic] balance falling off chair) ohhh Hi,” one person replied to Bri’s flirty caption.

“I saw this and almost walked into a wall lol. love all your posts,” read another message, which ended with a heart-eyes emoji. The post was accompanied by two flattering hashtags, “#jelouse” and “#mystyledream.”