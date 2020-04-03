Carrie Underwood Reveals Her Fit Body In Skintight Blue Leggings And A Tank Top

The country superstar showed off her muscly arms and toned legs.

Carrie Underwood showed off her uber fit body in a new snap shared to the official Instagram account of her popular athleisure line, Calia by Carrie Underwood, this week. The 37-year-old wowed in the new photo which showed her in a pair of skintight leggings and a tank top while seemingly getting a workout in outdoors.

The snap was shared on April 2 and showed Carrie as she posed during an athletic photo shoot for her own brand.

The mom of two proudly showed off her very toned arms in the sleeveless black top which perfectly showcased her impressive bulging biceps.

Carrie — who recently teamed up with her husband to share an important coronavirus message on Instagram earlier this week — flexed her muscles as she put both of her hands together in a prayer position in front of her chest.

The “Drinking Alone” singer also gave fans a peek at her toned legs as she paired the sleeveless shirt with skintight blue leggings.

Though the snap was cropped just below the hips, the top of her toned legs were highlighted by her colorful legging choice as they hugged her very muscly thighs. The bottoms also had a raised seam that stretched across her hips, while her top was pulled up slightly on her left to show off more of the fun blue pants.

The star was photographed in front of a large tree and plenty of foliage, which were blurred in the background.

Carrie had her signature long blond hair tied up away from her face as she scraped back her locks into a tight ponytail. She stunned with glossy nude lips and a slightly smokey eye.

On her left wrist, she sported a chunky black smartwatch to monitor her workout.

In the caption, Calia by Carrie Underwood, which is a Dick’s Sporting Goods brand, shared an inspiring message about self-care and also tagged the beauty’s official account. The brand added the hashtags #ChooseYou and #StayThePath.

The account’s more than half a million followers definitely appreciated the motivating message and the latest snap of the country superstar.

“Strong and beautiful,” one fan commented with a red heart and eye heart emoji.

Another called the “Southbound” singer “so beautiful” with several eye heart emoji.

A third comment on the photo, which has received more than 12,500 likes, by calling Carrie “So damn fierce.”

The latest look at the beauty sporting a skintight look from her line comes shortly after she wowed fans in a pair of curve-hugging black leggings earlier this week. That photo was posted to her own account and showed her as she continued to work from home amid Tennessee‘s stay at home order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.