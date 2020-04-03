‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Thursday, April 2: Sally Carefully Manipulates Flo & Wyatt’s Feelings

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Thursday, April 2 features Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) listening in on a conversation. Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) was on the phone with Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) and told her that he missed her. He made plans to see her later, per She Knows Soaps. Sally was upset and made herself look paler by using makeup. Afterward, she told Wyatt that she had overheard his phone call. She told him to tell Flo that she was grateful for everything that she had done for her.

Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) arrived at Flo’s apartment. Flo briefed her on why Sally was living with Wyatt. Zoe didn’t think that Sally staying with Wyatt was the wisest move. After all, they had just been engaged and Sally was still in love with Wyatt. Flo opined that she trusted Wyatt. She also said that Sally knew that Wyatt was only there for her as a friend. However, under any other circumstances, she would feel uneasy about their living arrangements.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Sally becomes upset when she overhears Wyatt make plans to see Flo. pic.twitter.com/vsm9nkkNUC — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) April 2, 2020

The soap opera also showed Dr. Escobar (Monica Ruiz) arriving at the beach house. She wanted to convince Sally to come clean. She felt that Wyatt would soon realize that Sally wasn’t dying. Sally reminded the doctor that initially she didn’t fake her symptoms. The doctor responded by pointing out to Sally that her symptoms were stress-related. Nevertheless, Sally wanted to get back together with Wyatt. She wanted to keep Wyatt away from the baby thief, Flo. Sally opined that Flo was quite adept at making everyone feel sorry for her. Sally felt that Flo was arrogant and that she would protect Wyatt from her at all costs.

Later, Sally informed the physician that she had sent some flowers to Flo. The doctor had had enough of the charade and wanted to tell the truth. But, Sally warned her to rather stick to the plan.

Wyatt arrived at Flo’s apartment. Soon, they were making out on the couch. However, Wyatt felt guilty about their time together. They were interrupted by someone knocking on the door. A delivery person handed Flo a bouquet of flowers. She assumed that they were from Wyatt who denied that he had sent her anything. Flo read the attached card. The flowers were from Sally who thanked Flo for giving her time with Wyatt. Flo decided that she needed to go see Dr. Escobar and find out if there was nothing that they could do for Sally.