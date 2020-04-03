Samantha Rayner Flashes Her Curves In A Daringly High-Cut Camouflage Bodysuit

Samantha Rayner has been showing some serious skin on her Instagram page lately, and her latest look certainly did not disappoint. The Australian model most recently flaunted her bombshell curves in a revealing bodysuit, adding some serious heat to her page.

Samantha was seen laying across the floor in the corner of a room in her Friday morning Instagram share. She propped herself up on one arm while staring off into the distance with a sultry gaze. She ran her other hand through her long, dark tresses, which a tag on the post indicated were actually a wig from the brand Freedom Couture.

As for her ensemble for the day, Samantha opted to go scantily-clad by sporting nothing more than a form-fitting bodysuit that did nothing but favors for her killer curves. The mesh one-piece boasted a bold camouflage pattern that alone was enough to turn a few heads, however, its risque style seemed to be enough to captivate the brunette bombshell’s 687,000 followers. The piece featured a mock neck and long sleeves, and clung tight to her slender frame to define her flat midsection and trim waist.

Also of note was the bodysuit’s daringly high-cut style that took Samantha’s look to the next level. It covered up only what was necessary on the beauty’s lower half, exposing her sculpted thighs to her audience. The number also teased a glimpse of Samantha’s perky booty thanks to its cheeky cut.

Samantha kept her accessories simple and added a dainty ring and stud earrings for just the right amount of bling. She styled her dark brown hair in the perfect middle part and gathered her straightened locks to one side of her shoulder. As for her glam, the model was done up with a full face of makeup that included a nude lipstick, dark blush, shimmering highlighter, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

Fans wasted no time in showing the steamy new addition to Samantha’s Instagram page some love. It has accrued over 8,000 likes within its first hour of going live, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for the stunner’s jaw-dropping display.

“Wow so beautiful,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Samantha was “literal perfection.”

“You are a dream of a woman,” a third follower remarked.

Others simply used emoji to express their admiration for the eye-popping photo, with many filling their comments with the flame and heart-eyed emoticons.

This isn’t Samantha’s only skin-baring Instagram upload from this week. On Wednesday, the model dazzled her fans with a throwback snap from a previous trip to the beach that saw her showing off even more of her bronzed figure in a strapless snakeskin bikini. That look proved popular as well, earning over 29,000 likes.