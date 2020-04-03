Lindsay Arnold Shows Off Tight Abs & Beautiful Sisters In New Instagram Share

Lindsay Arnold showed off her tight abs during an energetic dance routine with her three beautiful sisters as the family passes time while quarantined. The Dancing with the Stars professional shared the clip to her Instagram account and her YouTube channel, a mashup of all the TikTok videos the clan has created over the past several weeks.

Lindsay looks stunning in a hot pink athletic top and leggings. The top is cropped just at the top of her rib cage, showing off her flat, muscular abs. The straps are thick to allow for freedom of movement, very important when one is dancing in a video for the world to view.

Her outfit is completed by skintight leggings that have thin piping from the waist down the sides of the pants. It is the same color as the material used to craft the athletic wear and is a design detail that elevates them from a plain, unadorned pair.

The 26-year-old dancer wore her highlighted blond hair loose for the clip.

She is joined by her three equally stunning sisters for the performance: Jensen, Rylee, and Brynley. The family is hunkered down together as they shelter in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The video shows the sisters dancing in what appears to be a bedroom. The serene space is dominated by light gray walls and white molding. A gray rug dominates the room, with a lighter gray toss located at the foot of the oversized bed. A picture of what looks to be a seascape is on the wall and a stunning oversized dark wood barn door closes off the bath area from the bedroom.

Lindsay’s sisters are also all wearing different styles of leggings and comfortable tops as they perform their routines.

All the girls are professional dancers. Jensen appeared on Season 15 of So You Think You Can Dance. Brynley moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career as a professional dancer. Rylee wowed audiences alongside Miles Brown on Dancing with the Stars: Juniors.

Fans of the young women loved the cute dance exhibition and seeing the close bond the sisters share.

“So fun!! Your sister in the front has some rhythm! Y’all are adorable!! I can’t believe your dad has 4 girls! Haha,” remarked one fan.

“Are you guys all quarantined together? What a party!” stated a second follower of the dance pro.

“Jeez! Crazy that all 4 are equally beautiful,” followed by four smiling emoji with heart eyes.