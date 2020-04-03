Kendall Jenner Stuns In A Skimpy White Bikini In Throwback Photo

Kendall sizzled in a skimpy two-piece.

Kendall Jenner wowed in a snap shared to social media this week as she put her flawless model body on show in a skimpy white bikini. As reported by The Daily Mail, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star flashed a whole lot of skin in her two-piece as the official account of her and sister Kylie Jenner‘s clothing line, Kendall + Kyle, treated fans to the throwback photo on April 1.

The beauty seriously wowed as she posed somewhere very tropical in the swimwear which showed off plenty of skin.

The 24-year-old stood front and center in the photo as she posed for the camera in a bikini made up of a crop top-style top with thin white straps that stretched over both of her toned shoulders.

She paired that with equally skimpy bottoms in the same plain white color.

The revealing bottoms featured only a pretty tiny piece of material that was held together by two thin straps which stretched over her hips and were connected via two small silver rings. Kendall pulled the thin strings up very high and almost in line with her bellybutton to create a very high-cut look that made her already long legs look even longer.

The two-piece perfectly showcased her long, toned torso as she flashed her bare abs.

Kendall gave the camera a sultry look while she stood face on with a pretty sultry look on her face.

But it wasn’t just the white bikini that stole fan’s attention.

Kim Kardashian‘s little sister also rocked a huge multi-colored straw hat on her head which was so large she had to hold it up with both of her hands. She sported it on top of her head with her brunette hair down.

Kendall posed in front of a very tropical backdrop including several very large green leaves.

In the caption, Kendall + Kylie confirmed that the bikini photo was taken as part of the brand’s Holiday 2019 collection and was shared this week as a throwback to brighten fans’ Wednesday. The account also tagged a number of accounts that had a hand in the glamorous shoot.

Plenty of fans commented on the upload with sweet messages for the KUWTK star.

“This is everythingggg that hat tho,” one fan wrote.

Another called Kendall “beautiful” with an eye heart emoji.

“Omg I love Kendall,” a third comment read.

Kendall’s no stranger to showing off her bikini body on social media.

The white bikini photo follows a shot she shared to her own account last month which showed her in a skimpy red bikini and a pair of cowboy boots.