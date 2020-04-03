‘RHOBH’ Star Teddi Mellencamp Reportedly Played Matchmaker For Her Rock Star Dad John After Meg Ryan Split

The Bravo star introduced her dad John Mellencamp to a celebrity beauty specialist she is friends with.

Teddi Mellencamp reportedly helped her dad find his latest love. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star introduced her rock star dad, John Mellencamp, to his new girlfriend Jamie Sue Sherrill.

Teddi, who recently shared a photo of her father cradling her newborn baby Dove, is friends with Sherrill, a celebrity skin expert and television personality known as Nurse Jamie, Page Six reports.

The 68-year-old “Pink Houses” singer has been dating his new lady for several months after Teddi introduced them, and they are currently quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic. An insider said John and Jamie became close “very quickly.”

Another source told E! News that the couple been “dating since the beginning of the year.”

“They are really happy together,” the insider told E! News. “They are Both from the same small town in southern Indiana.”

John and Jamie were spotted together in February at a tattoo parlor on Bloomington Indiana, according to Us Weekly.

Nurse Jamie runs Beauty Park Medical Spa, a top skincare clinic called in Santa Monica. She also has a line of Nurse Jamie beauty and skin products and she has a Netflix show in the works called “Skin Decision.”

Her Instagram page boasts photos of celebrity clients including Ashley Tisdale, Lea Michele and Teddi’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna. Teddi has also been known to tout Nurse Jamie’s signature purple face roller on Instagram. In addition to her star-studded work, Jamie is also a mother to triplets.

While John and Jamie haven’t gone Instagram official yet, the rocker recently shared a video of a portrait he was painting of a blonde woman who looks very much like the skincare pro. When one commenter asked if the painting was of his daughter Teddi, the singer responded, “No.”

Teddi’s dad John ended his engagement to actress Meg Ryan in October after more than eight years of on-and-off dating.

It should be noted that while her dad is now dating her friend, Teddi also approved of her father’s last relationship. When her dad announced his engagement to Ryan in 2018, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills said she was happy to welcome the Sleepless in Seattle actress into the family as her stepmom.

“Of course I’m stoked, they’re the best!” Teddi told TMZ at the time.

Teddi’s mom Victoria Granucci, was married to the “Jack and Diane” singer from 1981 to 1989. John was also married to Priscilla Esterline and model Elaine Irwin.