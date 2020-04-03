Ashley Roberts Responds To Those Criticizing Pussycat Dolls’ Sexy Image: ‘F**k Off’

The Pussycat Dolls reformed late last year. The “When I Grow Up” songstresses performed the first time in over 10 years on The X Factor in the U.K. and received a lot of backlash for their attire. Since their comeback, they have continued to face a lot of negative comments from people who believe their sexy image isn’t appropriate.

One of the group members, Ashley Roberts, recently responded to the negativity and gave critics a piece of her mind, per Music News.

“Someone told me that within the stage of me as a woman that I shouldn’t be sexy and I’m like ‘f**k off’,” she said.

“Magic Mike comes on and everyone loves it but women do it and we’re called prostitutes.”

Roberts insisted that she and her other group members — Nicole Scherzinger, Carmit Bachar, Kimberly Wyatt, and Jessica Sutta — aren’t phased about those who constantly try to tear them down because they believe they have nothing to prove and just want to enjoy themselves when on stage together.

“I want to embrace the fact that I’m a woman getting to go back out with my girls as that sometimes doesn’t happen,” Roberts continued.

“We have nothing to prove we just want to go out there and have some fun again. I want to be sexy when I’m like 90!”

Scherzinger also previously responded to the criticism by expressing that the sexiness comes from a place of confidence and that the group’s intention behind everything is to inspire other women.

According to Digital Spy, The X Factor received over 400 complaints after the Pussycat Dolls’ performance aired.

Those who watched the show also took to social media to express their opinion. Some users believed their performance was too risque for children while others admitted that they loved it.

Last month, the group performed their latest single, “React,” on The One Show which was described as “too sexy for teatime,” per The Sun. The BBC received over 100 complaints after they explained that they worked with the band to ensure their performance was suitable for everyone watching.

The Pussycat Dolls’ comeback was announced with a U.K. and Ireland arena tour. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the “Don’t Cha” entertainer’s have been forced to postpone the leg until October. The first show will now kick off on October 19 at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle and will visit various other cities across the U.K., including London where they will play the iconic O2 Arena.

Original member Melody Thornton will not be taking part.