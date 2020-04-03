Rachel Bush Flaunts Bare Derrière In Steamy Beachside Snaps

Being quarantined to help stop the spread of COVID-19 has made made millions of people miss some of their favorite places to visit. Model Rachel Bush is no different, and her latest Instagram update was a throwback to her “happy place,” which happened to be a beach. Her pose saw her flaunting her bare derrière while soaking up the sun in a string bikini.

The steamy update consisted of two snapshots that saw Rachel on an isolated area of a beach. She did not say when or where the photos were taken, but it looked like she was in paradise — and enjoying every minute of it.

The first picture caught Rachel as she laid on her belly with her sandy feet in the air. Very little of her tiny two-piece swimsuit could be seen. The photo was taken from a high angle in front of her body, so her followers got a nice look at her perky derriere, which was covered in sand. She propped herself up on her elbows, showing of her cleavage as she looked at the ocean behind her. Her bronze skin glowed in the warm light as waves rolled ashore just a few feet away from her.

In the second image, Rachel sat facing the ocean. She leaned back on her hands and turned her face to the sky. With closed her eyes, she seemed to take in the moment. The pose showed off a little bit more of her bikini, which was a bright blue color. She flaunted her cleavage as she arched her back. One of her knees was bent, giving her fans a look at her toned thigh. The curve of her hip was also visible in the shot.

Rachel wore her long hair down. She wore little — if any — makeup. She accessorized with bracelets and an anklet.

In the post’s caption, she wrote that the beach was one of her favorite locations, adding a wave emoji.

Hundreds of her fans commented on how incredible she looked in the snapshots.

“Looking unbelievable… so gorgeous,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Best booty on the gram,” said a second admirer.

“the most beautiful lady,” a third follower commented.

“Nice view,” quipped a fourth fan.

Rachel is no stranger to giving her fans nice views. She seems to enjoy flaunting her figure on social media in all kinds of revealing outfits. Not too long ago, she shared a snap that saw her wearing a yellow bikini that left little to the imagination.