Jenna Johnson Stuns In Skintight Crop Top & Black Leggings On Instagram

Jenna Johnson is stunning in a skintight crop top and black leggings in a new Instagram share. The Dancing with the Stars pro showed off her lean dancer body as she and her sister-in-law Peta Murgatroyd prepared for a livestreamed lesson at the dance studio their husbands own, Dance with Me.

The photo looks as if Jenna is going to jump out of the image as she holds a perfect pose.

The wife of fellow Dancing with the Stars pro Val Chmerkovskiy is looking over her shoulder in the image. Her left arm is extended down her corresponding leg and her right hand is held high in the air.

Jenna’s inner beauty shines through in the snap. She has a genuine look of determination on her face, a skill honed after years of spending years in dance studios perfecting her moves. It is only matched by her outer beauty, a combination of sweet and innocent.

The dancer’s body is highlighted by the black outfit she is wearing. Her strong shoulders and muscular arms are wrapped in a black crop top held up by thin straps. It provides full coverage across her chest, ending just at the bottom of her rib cage.

Her leggings are skintight to allow for freedom of movement. They begin just above her stomach and end at the tops of her ankles. Black dance shoes with a split sole adorn her feet.

Jenna’s hair fashion must allow for both beauty and performance, and her high-ponytail does just that. The 25-year-old woman looks years younger with her hair slicked away from her face and a bow securing it.

Jenna’s makeup is clean and neat. Light base, blush, eyeliner, and lipstick adorn her face, a look that is world’s away from the heavily made-up and spray-tanned look during her weekly performances on Dancing with the Stars.

Fans loved the strong image and shared their remarks in the comments section of the post, which has been liked 10,926 times and counting.

“I dance but I have never tried ballroom styles. Tonight I did your class and I had so much fun!!! Thank you so much,” said one Instagram follower.

“I love you, Jenna! You’re so talented! I hope you’re doing well, kisses from France,” remarked a second fan.

“Your arms and that ring!” stated a third fan, noting the gorgeous rectangular cushion-cut diamond with a diamond halo and a pave diamond band set in platinum.

The ring was given to her by her now-husband during a vacation in Venice, Italy, in 2018. They wed one year later in 2019.