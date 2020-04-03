‘The Last Of Us Part II’ Delayed Indefinitely Due To The Coronavirus Pandemic

The highly-anticipated PlayStation game, The Last of Us Part II, has been delayed yet again due to the coronavirus pandemic. This time, the studio is not sure when the game will be released. Naughty Dog made the official announcement on their Twitter account yesterday directly after the official Playstation account confirmed the indefinite delay. Additionally, Iron Man VR will also be delayed due to the viral outbreak.

In the statement from Naughty Dog, the game developers offered a little bit of good news amidst the bad. According to the statement, the game designers are very close to completing the game, saying they’re “in the midst of fixing our final bugs.”

Beyond that, the company offered the reasoning behind its decision to delay the game. The main reason is that the game developers want to ensure that fans across the globe will gain access to the game “around the same time.” This is likely so fans can avoid being spoiled by people who get their hands on a copy much earlier than people in another area.

Due to the pandemic, many video game stores have been shut down, some have even closed permanently. Sales for the game would potentially be affected and Naughty Dog feels that they would not be able to give fans the launch they deserve by releasing the game in May.

Naughty Dog wrapped up the statement by wishing fans the best and promising to give them information about the new release date as soon as possible.

A message from us about the delay of The Last of Us Part II:

PlayStation’s official tweet was similar, albeit brief. However, aside from Iron Man VR, there are no other planned video game delays at the moment.

While most fans were understanding of the company’s reasoning behind the delay, many were upset by the news or some mixture of the two. Some people have even theorized that Sony and Naughty Dog have opted to delay the game so it can coincide with the PlayStation 5 release.

“This cut me deep, but I understand it. Health comes first! Thank you @Naughty_Dog for doing what is right! Take all the time that you need,” tweeted one user.

The Last of Us Part II was originally supposed to release on February 21. Unfortunately, in October 2019, the game was delayed until May 29. The most recent delay marks the second official postponement for the sequel.

Last month, The Inquisitr reported that HBO plans to produce a television adaptation of The Last of Us along with other PlayStation properties.