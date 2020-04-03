Kate Beckinsale Cuddles Up To Her Cat In An Adorable New Photo

Anyone who is a long-time fan and follower of actress Kate Beckinsale knows how much she loves her pets. The Underworld star frequently shares cute and often hilarious photos and video clips of herself snuggling up to her animals. For her latest Instagram post, Kate shared a sweet snap of herself kissing her cat Willow on top of her head.

What made the photo particularly adorable is that Kate wore a white headband with animal ears attached. It looked like her cat is glaring at her headband.

Kate jokingly captioned the image as if quoting her cat’s thoughts. “B*tch stole my look.”

Speaking of her “look,” Kate’s outfit appeared to be quite cozy. Aside from her headband, the stunner wore a white hoodie and looked to be lounging in her bedroom. A white headboard was visible behind her. She tied her long chestnut locks up into a messy bun to keep her hair out of her face.

To take the photo, Kate held her iPhone in front of her and angled it at herself and Willow. She added a little makeup to her face, including blush, eyeshadow, and mascara. Her eye makeup looked soft and smokey.

Kate’s fans rushed to compliment her on the adorable snap. In less than two hours, her Instagram share racked up over 43,200 likes and more than 800 comments. Dozens of the actress’s admirers flocked to her comments section to praise Kate’s beauty and joke about the expression on Willow’s face. A few people playfully asked where Clive was located while this image was being taken.

“And you couldn’t be more gorgeous if you tried,” wrote one fan.

“Tag yourself. I’m willow,” joked another person.

“I’ll show my Snow Bengal this pic, and see if he wants to ask your cat out for a saucer when this is all over,” jested a third user, inserting a laughing emoji and a thumbs up emoji to their comment.

“Are you playing the Easter bunny and who is willow playing,” chimed in a fourth admirer. They trailed their remark with two Easter-themed emoji and a cat emoji.

The actress frequently posts about her two Persian cats, Clive and Willow. While Willow may be the center of attention in her newest post, Clive will surely get the spotlight back again soon. Kate also has an adorable Pomeranian named Myf.

The Inquisitr recently reported that she had shared an Instagram video of herself getting up-close and personal with her friendly pup.