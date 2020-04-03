Blac Chyna Flaunts Serious Curves In A Skintight Nude Dress, Calls Herself ‘Skinny Legend’

The reality star showed off her showstopping curves in a sheer, nude dress.

Blac Chyna proudly flaunted her enviable curves in a skintight nude dress this week as she showed off a very sultry pose for the camera. The reality star and model put her enviable curves on full show in a new photo posted to social media as she slipped into the slightly sheer garment from the online clothing retailer Fashion Nova.

The mom of two posed in front of a plain dark gray background in the new snap, which she proudly shared with her 16.6 million Instagram followers late on April 2.

The basic nude dress featured a wide ribbed design that stretched vertically all the way down her body to show off her exaggerated curves, but she actually didn’t show off a whole lot of skin.

Rather than sticking to her more revealing, skin-baring ensembles, Blac’s latest look instead featured long sleeves that kept her arms fully covered as well as a turtle neck at the top that stretched up towards her face.

The only skin she did flash in the photo was her hands. She showed off her tattoo on her right hand, which is a red inking of a tribal pattern that stretches up to her wrist. The beauty also flashed her glamorous black-and-white manicure on her thumb nail.

Blac’s dress was slightly sheer as her darker bra could just be seen through the thin material.

The star gave fans a very sultry look as she posed in the bodycon outfit and squinted her eyes slightly for a pretty sexy stare directly at the camera.

She had her hair a deep red color and sported bold bangs as her locks stretched all the way down to her hips and mimicked the shape of her showstopping curves. Though she didn’t confirm it in the caption, Blac has been outspoken for her love of wigs in the past and regularly changes things up with different cuts and colors on her head.

The stunner — who also recently wowed her followers in a skintight sweatsuit — shared the snap in celebration of her being a brand ambassador with the popular retailer. She captioned the upload with the hashtag #brandambassador.

The photo has received more than 38,000 likes in the first seven hours since she posted it online.

And fans most definitely appreciated the latest upload from the former Rob & Chyna reality star.

“Wow amazing!” one fan commented with an eye heart emoji.

“Yesss this look,” another wrote with the same impressed emoji.

“Okay served,” a third person wrote with a fire emoji.

Blac’s certainly no stranger to showing off all her hard work in the gym on social media.

Earlier this week, she wowed her Instagram followers once again when she shared a photo of herself in a knitted white crop top and a pair of red silk pants while she crouched down on a patch of grass.